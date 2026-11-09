Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang acknowledges affair with alleged Chinese spy as tech giant launches probe

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to having an affair with a woman suspected by the United States of being a Chinese spy. Huang's admission, in an email to Nvidia employees on Sunday, came after the company launched an internal probe.

Co-founder, President and CEO of US technology company Nvidia, Jensen Huang speaks during the Nvidia GTC Berlin 2026 Artificial Intelligence conference, on October 21. (AFP)

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The controversy first came to light on November 7 after The New York Times reported that the woman, Alice Huang, had become close to Jensen Huang and was allegedly working for a Chinese spy agency.

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The report identified Alice Huang as an executive for an Asian tech firm, Megaspeed International. US intelligence told the Trump administration that it believed Alice Huang was hired by the agency to collect information from Huang on behalf of Beijing’s Ministry of State Security, the report claimed.

Jensen Huang admits to affair

On Sunday, Jensen Huang sent an email to Nvidia employees admitting that the allegations of affair being made against him are true. He stressed that he is “fully committed to Nvidia” and "will work to earn back your confidence."

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"I was unfaithful to my wife," Jensen Huang wrote. "My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.

"Throughout my life, my family has given me love and support. They deserve my honesty and loyalty. Instead, I let them down and damaged the life we built together. I take full responsibility for what I did and the hurt I caused, and I accept the criticism that comes with it.

"To my colleagues at Nvidia, including those I have worked alongside for decades, our board, partners, and shareholders around the world: you deserve better from me. Leading Nvidia is the privilege of my life. My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to Nvidia and will work to earn back your confidence."

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Also read: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pressed by US lawmakers for closed-door briefing on alleged link in Chinese spy probe

Nvidia announces internal probe

Nvidia's Board of Directors released a statement on Sunday, November 8, saying that they are "initiating an independent investigation in light of recent reporting that CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort."

"A committee of independent directors, assisted by outside independent counsel, will oversee the investigation. The Board prioritizes US national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of Nvidia and its shareholders.

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“While the Board has no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised, the Board’s inquiry will examine all available information. Jensen fully supports the review and has committed to cooperating with it.”