Nvidia stock falls as Elon Musk, Silicon Valley executives push for Jensen Huang's return as CEO

Nvidia stock futures fell almost 2% on Monday as investors reacted to reports that some supporters of Jensen Huang are trying to bring him back as CEO of the AI chipmaker.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faces calls for his return as the company's stock comes under pressure. (REUTERS)

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Huang's supporters are reportedly planning to approach Nvidia's board and ask it to reinstate him as CEO after his sudden resignation last week, according to Financial Times.

Jensen Huang supporters plan to bring him back as Nvidia CEO

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Huang has reportedly discussed the possibility of returning as CEO with people close to him, according to the Financial Times, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Deep Dive Why did Nvidia stock fall despite reports that Jensen Huang could return as CEO? Investors remain concerned about Nvidia’s leadership uncertainty, scrutiny from Washington and questions surrounding the controversy that preceded Huang’s resignation. The shares had also fallen sharply the previous week, while investors awaited the company’s earnings results. Who is supporting Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO? Elon Musk and several Silicon Valley executives, investors and Nvidia employees have backed calls for Huang to return. Supporters have urged Nvidia’s board to reconsider its decision, with an open letter calling for his reinstatement while an independent investigation establishes the facts. Why is Jensen Huang’s possible return to Nvidia as CEO uncertain? The board is searching for a permanent CEO, and Huang’s departure has prompted scrutiny over his conduct and Nvidia’s chip sales and export-control compliance. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for a dramatic leadership change and urged the company to consider an outside candidate.

One of Huang's supporters said a group of Silicon Valley executives was being brought together to put pressure on Nvidia's board to bring him back.

The group is reportedly planning to seek support from the White House as part of its effort to get Huang reinstated. One supporter described the planned group as a "war room", according to Financial Times.

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{{^usCountry}} A supporter of Huang said that many important people in the technology industry, outside the leading AI research companies, support him. The person also said Huang was backing the effort to bring him back. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A supporter of Huang said that many important people in the technology industry, outside the leading AI research companies, support him. The person also said Huang was backing the effort to bring him back. {{/usCountry}}

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Elon Musk has also publicly supported Huang's return. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said on X on Friday that a petition was being started to bring Huang back as Nvidia CEO and that he was signing it.

Musk again spoke in Huang's support on Saturday. He said Huang had managed Nvidia's supply chain very well and had built important business relationships through personal agreements and handshakes.

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Musk warned that some of Nvidia's important business deals could be lost without Huang because several of these relationships were built on his personal connections rather than written contracts.

Elon Musk backs Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia

The campaign to bring Huang back comes as Nvidia searches for his replacement. The Financial Times had earlier reported that Nvidia's board approached Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas to discuss the possibility of him becoming Nvidia's next CEO.

Nvidia CFO Colette Kress is currently serving as interim CEO while the company looks for a permanent replacement.

However, not everyone believes Huang should return. Dan Ives of investment firm Wedbush Securities' competitor Yorkville said that no single person could replace Huang as CEO.

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Ives also said that talk of Huang returning to Nvidia was "ridiculous". He pointed to possible legal issues, scrutiny from Nvidia's board and Washington, concerns about his conduct, and China-related questions.

Why Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO

Huang stepped down as Nvidia CEO on Thursday, following reports of alleged affairs involving a former executive from Singapore-based Megaspeed and an Nvidia employee who reported directly to him.

Exactly one week before his resignation, Huang had admitted that he was unfaithful to his wife. However, he did not reveal how many affairs he had or identify the people involved, according to Yahoo Finance.

The controversy has also raised concerns about possible links to China. Recent reports have questioned whether restricted semiconductor chips were being secretly sent to China and whether sensitive US information had been shared with Beijing.

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The developments have created uncertainty across the AI industry, where Nvidia plays a major role. The company is one of the biggest suppliers of chips used to develop and run artificial intelligence systems.

Nvidia is also closely connected to several parts of the AI industry. It has invested in areas such as large language models, energy, optical technology and cloud computing companies.

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Because of its major role in the AI industry, Nvidia's stock is closely watched by investors and is often seen as an important indicator of the overall AI market.

Nvidia stock falls as analysts downgrade shares

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Nvidia is scheduled to announce its quarterly financial results on Tuesday after the US stock market closes. This will be the company's first earnings call without Huang as CEO, according to Yahoo Finance.

The company's stock fell more than 12% last week following Huang's sudden exit. It also closed below a market value of $4 trillion.

At least 10 Wall Street analysts have downgraded Nvidia's stock from 'Buy' to 'Hold'. This means they no longer recommend investors buy the stock as strongly as before, according to Yahoo Finance.

Several analysts have pointed to growing scrutiny from Washington and uncertainty over who will lead Nvidia in the future as reasons behind their decision to downgrade the stock.

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Investors are now watching how Nvidia handles the leadership change, whether Huang could return and how the company performs when it announces its quarterly results on Tuesday.