NWS issues flash flood warning for Philadelphia and New Jersey as heavy rain hits region

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flash flood warning for Philadelphia and Drexel Hill in Pennsylvania, and Gloucester City in New Jersey, until 6:45pm EST, as per NWS. Thunderstorms have been dropping heavy rain on the region on Thursday.

Flash flood warnings across the region

A flash flood warning has been issued for Philadelphia, Drexel Hill and Gloucester City. (Unsplash/ Representative image)

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Earlier in the day, the first flash flood warning was issued at about 11:45am for northeastern parts of Monmouth County. It was in effect until 3:45pm.

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“Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area,” the weather service said in its warning. “Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.”

According to the NWS statement, flash flooding was ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

The NWS said small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses could be hit. Middletown, Tinton Falls, Red Bank, Keansburg, Lincroft and North Middletown may see flash flooding.

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{{^usCountry}} At about 2:25pm, flash flood warnings were also issued for parts of Gloucester and Salem counties because of heavy rain. These were in effect until 6:30pm, NJ.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At about 2:25pm, flash flood warnings were also issued for parts of Gloucester and Salem counties because of heavy rain. These were in effect until 6:30pm, NJ.com. {{/usCountry}}

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Storm warnings and what is ahead

As per NJ.com, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued at about 1:10pm for northern Salem County and northwestern Gloucester County. Another one came at about 2:10pm for west-central Camden County, northwestern Gloucester County and northwestern Salem County, until 3:15pm It was issued for storm cells that could bring wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to a quarter-inch in diameter.

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Not far from northern New Jersey, a tornado warning was issued for Queens, NY, at about 1:15pm, until 2pm. A strong thunderstorm that could produce a twister was moving over Rockaway Beach. There were no immediate reports of a funnel cloud on the ground.

The weather service said some storms could become severe with small hail and wind gusts of 55 to 60 mph. These are strong enough to damage trees, power lines and houses. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but the threat is fairly low. The probability is 2% to 9% within a 25-mile radius of any point in New Jersey.

Most areas of New Jersey can expect on-and-off rain on Thursday and Friday. Total rain may range from a half-inch to 1.5 inches. A coastal flood advisory was also in effect for Ocean County until 2pm. Thursday, with minor flooding possible in low-lying areas near tidal waterways. Some elevated parts of northwestern New Jersey may see a few wet snowflakes on Friday, but no snow is expected to pile up.

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A flash flood warning is issued when a flash flood is imminent or already happening. A flood watch means conditions are right for flooding, but it does not guarantee flooding. Flash floods can develop within six hours of heavy rain, or a dam or levee failure.