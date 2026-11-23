A New York state lawmaker has rejected viral online claims that he is a “reptile” after a short video showing his unusual eye movement went viral.

New York Assemblyman Jordan Wright dismissed online conspiracy theories after a clip of him blinking and moving his eyes triggered bizarre “reptile” claims. (New York State Assembly ) more less

Democratic Assemblyman Jordan Wright, who represents New York’s 70th District in Harlem, became the subject of online speculation after users shared footage from a Friday event where Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced plans to close Rikers Island.

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The clip showed Wright standing among attendees as Mamdani spoke to reporters. At one point, Wright appeared to smile, blink and roll his eyes upward. The video went viral as the netizens falsely suggest he was a “lizard person” disguised as a human.

Wright responded directly to the claims, telling the New York Post that he had no explanation for the moment captured on camera but insisted he was human.

“I have no idea what was going on in that video. I’m really not sure,” Wright said. “Obviously I’m a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation.”

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Viral video fuels old conspiracy theory online

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{{^usCountry}} The claims against Wright are part of a long-running internet conspiracy theory that falsely alleges powerful people are secretly reptilian beings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The claims against Wright are part of a long-running internet conspiracy theory that falsely alleges powerful people are secretly reptilian beings. {{/usCountry}}

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The “lizard people” theory gained popularity through fringe communities and conspiracy circles in the 20th century, including in Robert E. Howard’s “Conan the Barbarian” stories, which feature reptilian humanoids controlling minds, according to the New York Post.

Online groups later expanded the idea, claiming that politicians and celebrities were secretly non-human creatures controlling society.

Wright’s video gained traction from these conspiracy theorists after footage with captions suggesting his eye movement resembled a reptile’s blinking pattern. “This is how lizards blink … I am pretty sure there is full-blown ‘Men in Black’ aliens walking among us disguised as human beings, and they are hiding in plain sight,” one user wrote on social media.

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The assemblyman’s office did not engage with the claims beyond his statement. He pointed to his work securing $4 million in state funding for the WE ACT environmental justice centre in West Harlem as evidence of his public service record.

Wright, 32, is the son of Manhattan Democratic Party chairman Keith LT Wright. He won re-election in November after defeating democratic socialist Conrad Blackburn in the Democratic primary in June. He later ran uncontested in the general election.

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Video appeared during Rikers Island closure announcement

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The viral moment occurred during Mamdani’s press conference on a plan to shut down the Rikers Island jail complex by 2032.

Mamdani said his administration aims to reduce New York City’s jail population by 2,500 inmates over five years. He proposed to Rikers with smaller borough-based facilities.

Rikers Island has faced decades of criticism over violence, poor conditions and delays in providing adequate services. City officials have previously committed to closing the complex, though the timeline has repeatedly faced political and logistical challenges.

The proposal requires approval from the New York City Council and depends on completing construction of replacement detention facilities.