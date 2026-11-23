A New York state lawmaker has rejected viral online claims that he is a “reptile” after a short video showing his unusual eye movement went viral.
Democratic Assemblyman Jordan Wright, who represents New York’s 70th District in Harlem, became the subject of online speculation after users shared footage from a Friday event where Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced plans to close Rikers Island.
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The clip showed Wright standing among attendees as Mamdani spoke to reporters. At one point, Wright appeared to smile, blink and roll his eyes upward. The video went viral as the netizens falsely suggest he was a “lizard person” disguised as a human.
Wright responded directly to the claims, telling the New York Post that he had no explanation for the moment captured on camera but insisted he was human.
“I have no idea what was going on in that video. I’m really not sure,” Wright said. “Obviously I’m a human being, and my humanity can be seen through my legislation.”
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Viral video fuels old conspiracy theory online
The claims against Wright are part of a long-running internet conspiracy theory that falsely alleges powerful people are secretly reptilian beings.{{/usCountry}}
The claims against Wright are part of a long-running internet conspiracy theory that falsely alleges powerful people are secretly reptilian beings.{{/usCountry}}
The “lizard people” theory gained popularity through fringe communities and conspiracy circles in the 20th century, including in Robert E. Howard’s “Conan the Barbarian” stories, which feature reptilian humanoids controlling minds, according to the New York Post.
Online groups later expanded the idea, claiming that politicians and celebrities were secretly non-human creatures controlling society.
Wright’s video gained traction from these conspiracy theorists after footage with captions suggesting his eye movement resembled a reptile’s blinking pattern. “This is how lizards blink … I am pretty sure there is full-blown ‘Men in Black’ aliens walking among us disguised as human beings, and they are hiding in plain sight,” one user wrote on social media.
The assemblyman’s office did not engage with the claims beyond his statement. He pointed to his work securing $4 million in state funding for the WE ACT environmental justice centre in West Harlem as evidence of his public service record.
Wright, 32, is the son of Manhattan Democratic Party chairman Keith LT Wright. He won re-election in November after defeating democratic socialist Conrad Blackburn in the Democratic primary in June. He later ran uncontested in the general election.
Also read: Democrats reach largest US House majority since 1992; on course to break Bill Clinton-era record
Video appeared during Rikers Island closure announcement
The viral moment occurred during Mamdani’s press conference on a plan to shut down the Rikers Island jail complex by 2032.
Mamdani said his administration aims to reduce New York City’s jail population by 2,500 inmates over five years. He proposed to Rikers with smaller borough-based facilities.
Rikers Island has faced decades of criticism over violence, poor conditions and delays in providing adequate services. City officials have previously committed to closing the complex, though the timeline has repeatedly faced political and logistical challenges.
The proposal requires approval from the New York City Council and depends on completing construction of replacement detention facilities.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.