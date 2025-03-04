NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 4, 2025

NYT Strands hints and answers: Less than a year ago, Wordle, Connections, and Mini Crossword expanded their collection of fun games to include a new NYT word game. The Strands section of the New York Times offers a wealth of "spangrams," or daily themes, for players to explore. Did you try your hand at today's NYT Strands?(New Yor Times)

A brand-new chapter for the engrossing and addicting game is now accessible as of Tuesday, March 4. If you're looking for clues and help to unravel Tuesday's Strands, we'll give you a quick crash course. The problem's topic is indicated by the "spangram," which is often shown in yellow.

Happy Anniversary to NYT Strands! Is it not astounding that this game has only been in existence for a year? The puzzle topic for today may seem strange, but you'll be on the right road if you consider the true meaning of the game's name. Continue reading for answers and hints.

Today’s Strands hints

What Is Today's Strands Hint for the Theme: It's our game-iversary

If that doesn't help you, here's a clue: Meaning of the game name.

Note: There will be spoilers!

Hint: The first one can be found on the left side of the board. Here are the first two letters for each word:

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

*SPLIT

*WEIRD

*MEAL

*GRINS

*WENT

*DRIER

*THEIR

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it both starts and ends with S.

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is horizontal (left to right).

There are eight theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle.

NYT Strands spangram answer

STRANDS is the spangram response for today, Tuesday, March 4, 2025

NYT Strands answers for March 4, 2025

*STRING

*CURL

*THREAD

*FILAMENT

*RIBBON

*WISP

*TENDRIL

*STRANDS (SPANGRAM)