NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for March 3, 2025

Discover the world of Connections, The New York Times' newest word game masterpiece, created by associate puzzle editor Wyna Liu. Today's challenge is as interesting as it gets. Are you ready to play?

How to Play NYT Connections

Well done on this intriguing 4x4 word puzzle, there are 16 words that need to be grouped together into four-word groupings, yet the words are connected. These terms all fall under the areas of geographical names, literature, technology, and other fields. Be careful: Although some of the words can seem fairly straightforward when matching, each of the provided sets has just one possible answer. It requires regular critical thinking evaluation of the facts at hand as well as, quite literally, the analysis of cryptic patterns. Try your hardest, complete all of the following problem-solving tasks, and win this challenging brain game!

For those of us who enjoyed a particular Hanna-Barbera show, today's Connections puzzle features a very entertaining purple category. WILMA! That is a clue, indeed.

NYT Connections Hints for March 3

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group, to the tough (and sometimes bizarre) purple group:

Yellow group hint: Veg out.

Green group hint: Not silver.

Blue group hint: Fabric or carpet.

Purple group hint: The modern Stone Age family

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: BE AT LEISURE

Green: FORMATS OF GOLD

Blue: CYLINDER OF MATERIAL

Purple: THE FLINTSTONES

NYT Connections Today: Answer for March 3

BE AT LEISURE: Chill, Loaf, Lounge and Rest.

FORMATS OF GOLD: Bar, Coin, Leaf and Nugget.

CYLINDER OF MATERIAL: Bolt, Reel, Roll and Scroll.

THE FLINSTSTONES: Bone, Club, Dinosaur and Rubble.