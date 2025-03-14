NYT Strands today: Hints and answers for 14 March, 2025

The New York Times is well-known for the variety of games it publishes every day for readers to finish. To expand their library, they also released Wordle, a popular word game, in 2022. Could you crack today's NYT Strands? (Unsplash)

The paper has launched Strands, a new game that is presently under beta testing. In this game, you have to locate words that connect to the topic that is displayed on a board. In the Strands section of the New York Times, players can select from a variety of "spangrams," or daily themes.

The intriguing game has a new chapter that will be accessible on Friday, March 14, 2025. If you need assistance with today's Strands, we are here to give you a quick crash course. The problem is indicated by the "spangram," which is often shown in yellow.

Today’s Strands hints

You must drag or enter the letters to make these words, which will remain filled in blue after you've identified a theme-related term. The letters on the board do not overlap into other words; instead, they are all utilised to create words related to the topic.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: “FILLIN’ GOOD!”

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with S.

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is horizontal!

There are seven theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle.

If you are unable to figure out today’s puzzle, take a look at this quick Strands hint — think of desserts with fruits!

NYT Strands spangram answer for 14 March

CLASSICPIES is the spangram response for today, Friday, March 14, 2025

NYT Strands answers for March 14, 2025

*BLUEBERRY

*PECAN

*PUMPKIN

*APPLE

*CHERRY

*PEACH

*CLASSICPIES (SPANGRAM)