Less than a year ago, Wordle, Connections, and Mini Crossword added a new game to their list of fun word games – NYT Strands. Players of the game get to choose from a range of "spangrams," or daily themes, in the Strands section of the New York Times. NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 13, 2025 (Unsplash )

A new chapter of the interesting game is available as of Thursday, March 13, 2025. We are here to provide you a brief crash course if you need help solving today’s Strands. The "spangram," which is frequently shown in yellow, indicates the issue.

Today’s Strands hints

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme – What goes around comes around.

If you are unable to figure out today’s puzzle, take a look at this quick Strands hint — think of synonyms for ‘turnaround’.

Here are a few hints for a couple of Strands theme words to make it easy for you to solve the puzzle today.

Hint #1: a curved flat piece of wood that when thrown spins back to the thrower.

Hint #2: a gunshot that skips off a surface when misfired

NYT Strands Spangram hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is Vertical! It starts with the letters ‘NI’.

The hint for today’s Spangram for Strands is the act of recovering from a deficit, in sports.

NYT Strands spangram answer

NiceComeback is the spangram response for today, Wednesday, March 13, 2025.

NYT Strands answers for March 13, 2025