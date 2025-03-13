Menu Explore
NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 13, 2025

BySumanti Sen
Mar 13, 2025 09:06 AM IST

Get hints and answers for the New York Times' ‘Strands’ for today - March 13, 2025.

Less than a year ago, Wordle, Connections, and Mini Crossword added a new game to their list of fun word games – NYT Strands. Players of the game get to choose from a range of "spangrams," or daily themes, in the Strands section of the New York Times.

NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 13, 2025 (Unsplash )
NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 13, 2025 (Unsplash )

A new chapter of the interesting game is available as of Thursday, March 13, 2025. We are here to provide you a brief crash course if you need help solving today’s Strands. The "spangram," which is frequently shown in yellow, indicates the issue.

Today’s Strands hints

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme – What goes around comes around.

If you are unable to figure out today’s puzzle, take a look at this quick Strands hint — think of synonyms for ‘turnaround’.

Here are a few hints for a couple of Strands theme words to make it easy for you to solve the puzzle today.

Hint #1: a curved flat piece of wood that when thrown spins back to the thrower.

Hint #2: a gunshot that skips off a surface when misfired

NYT Strands Spangram hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is Vertical! It starts with the letters ‘NI’.

The hint for today’s Spangram for Strands is the act of recovering from a deficit, in sports.

NYT Strands spangram answer

NiceComeback is the spangram response for today, Wednesday, March 13, 2025.

NYT Strands answers for March 13, 2025

  • BOUNCE
  • RETURN
  • REBOUND
  • RICOCHET
  • BOOMERANG

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
