NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 12, 2025

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2025 02:14 AM IST

Get hints and answers for the New York Times' ‘Strands’ for today - March 12, 2025

Wordle, Connections, and Mini Crossword added a brand-new NYT word game to their list of entertaining games less than a year ago. Players may now choose from a broad range of "spangrams," or daily themes, in the Strands section of the New York Times.

How tough was today's NYT Strands? (Unsplash )
How tough was today's NYT Strands? (Unsplash )

As of Wednesday, March 12, a new chapter of the captivating and addictive game is accessible. We will offer you a brief crash course if you need help solving Thursday's Strands. The "spangram," which is frequently shown in yellow, indicates the issue.

Also read: NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for March 11, 2025

Today’s Strands hints

What Is Today's Strands Hint for the Theme: Bearing gifts

Note: There will be spoilers!

Hint: Every time you find three words of four letters or more, Strands will reveal one of the theme words.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

*POLL

*FAIL

*TALE

*LEAK

*TART

*SIGN

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with P and ends with Y.

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is horizontal!

There are eight theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle.

Also read: NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 11, 2025

NYT Strands spangram answer

PRODIGY is the spangram response for today, Wednesday, March 12, 2025

NYT Strands answers for March 12, 2025

*CHOPS

*FLAIR

*SKILL

*KNACK

*TALENT

*PROWESS

*STRENGTH

*PRODIGY (SPANGRAM)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
