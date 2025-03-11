NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for March 11, 2025

Every day, the New York Times offers its readers a wide range of entertainment and activities. Their assistant puzzle editor, Wyna Liu, created Connections, the newest word game from NYT. Word game enthusiasts worldwide have been enthralled by this captivating daily challenge, which has generated a lot of discussion on social media. Could you crack today's Connections? (Unsplash )

Connections' intuitive design and smooth cross-platform accessibility allow users to practise their skills, expand their vocabulary, and interact with a lively worldwide community. Start your Connections journey now and become a part of the expanding player community!

How to play Connections?

It is necessary to organise the 16 words in groups of four, even if they are all linked. These terms all have connections to geography, literature, technology, and other subjects.

Be careful: Even though some of the words may seem fairly easy to match, there is only one right answer for each of the provided sets. It requires analysing obscure patterns as well as evaluating the data that is currently available. Try to solve each puzzle below to win this challenging brainteaser!

NYT Connections Hints for March 11

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest purple group.

Yellow group hint: variation from the norm

Green group hint: things that ring

Blue group hint: things traditionally made of leather

Purple group hint: singer-songwriter pianists

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: not the same as usual

Green: like a clock or, perhaps, your ears after a loud concert

Blue: ironically, things you probably don't want to hide

Purple: ivory tinklers

NYT Connections Today: Answers for March 11

VARIATION FROM THE NORM: ALTERNATIVE, BREAK, CHANGE, DEPARTURE

THINGS THAT RING: ALARM, BELL, INTERCOM, PHONE

THINGS TRADITIONALLY MADE OF LEATHER: FOOTBALL, MOCCASINS, SADDLE, WALLET

SINGER-SONGWRITER PIANISTS: KEYS, KING, LEGEND, WONDER