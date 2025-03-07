Menu Explore
NYT Mini Crossword Today: See hints and answer for March 7, 2025

ByHT News Desk
Mar 07, 2025 07:45 PM IST

Get hints and answer for the New York Times's 'Mini Crossword' for today - March 7, 2025.

Condensed versions of the popular crossword puzzles from The New York Times are available in The NYT Mini. Although it usually takes the shape of a 5x5 grid with clues going in three to five directions, the grid enlarges on Saturdays.

Did you try your hand at today's NYT Mini Crossword for 7, march (Unsplash )
Readers may access the Mini crossword for free on the New York Times website or through the NYT Games app. However, you need to be a member of NYT Games in order to access the previous Mini problems.

What is the NYT Mini Crossword?

In less than a minute, a number of participants try to finish this quick and amusing daily challenge. However, other days offer more challenging clues that require a bit more thought. When I can't figure out one or two, I occasionally wind up giving away the answer.

There are some strange hints and solutions in today's NYT Mini Crossword. Despite knowing the sound, 2-Down still looks strange when spelt that way, so I keep staring at it. 6-Down is likewise a peculiar one, and the letters E and H are used a lot in this problem. Do you need assistance with the Mini Crossword for today? Continue reading.

Here are the NYT Mini Crossword solutions (spoiler warning!) to assist you:

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

ACROSS

*1A clue: What "OOO" can mean

*5A clue: "You've Really Got ___ on Me" (1962 hit)

*7A clue: Indian currency

*8A clue: What "III" can mean

*9A clue: Call of Duty: Black ___ (video game series)

DOWN

*1D clue: Roxie ___, lead character in "Chicago"

*2D clue: "Nope"

*3D clue: Camera attached to a ski helmet, perhaps

*4D clue: What "ZZZ" can mean

*6D clue: The middle of "middle"

NYT Mini Crossword Answers

ACROSS

*HUGS

*AHOLD

*RUPEE

*THREE

*OPS

DOWN

*HART

*UHUH

*GOPRO

*SLEEP

*DEES

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
