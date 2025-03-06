NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 6, 2025

Less than a year ago, Wordle, Connections, and Mini Crossword expanded their selection of fun games to include a brand-new NYT word game. The Strands section of the New York Times now offers players a wide variety of "spangrams," or daily themes. Did you try your hand at today's NYT strands? (Unsplash )

A new chapter of the engrossing and addicting game is available as of Thursday, March 6. If you're looking for tips and help to solve Thursday's Strands, we'll give you a quick crash course. The problem is indicated by the "spangram," which is often shown in yellow.

The topic of today's NYT Strands problem is very obvious from the theme, which makes it an enjoyable puzzle.

Today’s Strands hints

What Is Today's Strands Hint for the Theme: Love is in the apps!

If that doesn't help you, here's a clue: Meet without leaving home.

Note: There will be spoilers!

Hint: Every time you find three words of four letters or more, Strands will reveal one of the theme words.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

*PROM

*LIFE

*MAGES

*HOST

*FILER

*FEET

*STEAD

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with O and ends with G.

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is horizontal!

There are eight theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle.

NYT Strands spangram answer

ONLINEDATING is the spangram response for today, Thursday, March 6, 2025

NYT Strands answers for March 6, 2025

*SWIPE

*CHAT

*LIKE

*GHOST

*MATCH

*MEETUP

*PROFILE

*ONLINEDATING (SPANGRAM)