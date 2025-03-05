NYT Mini Crossword Today: See hints and answer for March 5, 2025

The NYT Mini provides a simplified version of The New York Times' famous crossword puzzles. Typically, it appears in a compact 5x5 grid with clues spanning three to five directions, but on Saturdays, the grid expands. Can you crack today's NYT Mini Crossword?(Unsplash)

Readers can access the Mini crossword for free on The New York Times website or via the NYT Games app. However, a subscription to NYT Games is required to access past Mini puzzles.

What is the NYT Mini Crossword?

This quick and engaging daily puzzle is a fun challenge that many players, myself included, try to solve in under a minute. However, some days feature trickier clues that require a bit more thought. When I get stuck on one or two, I occasionally resort to revealing the answer.

Today's NYT Mini Crossword wasn’t too difficult, but I can’t stand puzzles that link multiple clues together—like this one! Don’t tell me 1-Across and 2-Down are connected to 8-Across; it feels like I’m playing Connections! Just give me a straightforward clue. Need help with today’s Mini Crossword? Keep reading.

Here are the NYT Mini Crossword solutions (spoiler warning!) to assist you:

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

ACROSS

*1A clue: Moon stage, like 8-Across or 2-Down

*6A clue: Comedic actor ___ Baron Cohen

*7A clue: Change

*8A clue: See 1-Across

*9A clue: Paper towel layer

DOWN

*1D clue: Educational TV spot, for short

*2D clue: See 1-Across

*3D clue: Misbehave … or malfunction

*4D clue: Beachcomber's keepsake

*5D clue: How nervous travelers arrive at the airport

NYT Mini Crossword Answers

ACROSS

*PHASE

*SACHA

*ALTER

*FULL

*PLY

DOWN

*PSA

*HALF

*ACTUP

*SHELL

*EARLY