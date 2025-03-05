Wordle 1355 hints and answer for March 5, 2025

Wordle is an incredibly engaging game. Even if you don’t crack the puzzle, the challenge itself is always exciting. While wins and losses come and go, the thrill remains. Are you ready to try today's Wordle, which is a tough one? Wordle 1355, answer and hints for 5, March 2025(Unsplash )

It's not a common word, but if you follow a particular British sport or are familiar with business terminology, you might recognize it. Keep reading for hints and the answer!

Wordle today: Hints for March 5, 2025

Today's word can be a way to refer to a rugby formation, or even a business term. It begins with the letter S and has a vowel in the fourth position.

If you want to try to solve the puzzle, you can minimise the page and go ahead. If not, take a look at the answer!

Wordle today: Answer for March 5, 2025

It is time to reveal today’s word and here you go – the Wordle 1354 answer for March 5, 2025, is ‘SCRUM’. Don't give up if you couldn't finish today's task. Without a doubt, you will overcome this setback and find a solution to the problem tomorrow.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game created by Brooklyn-based software programmer Josh Wardle. The game quickly gained popularity among word aficionados. Thousands of participants are given a new word problem every day, which they must answer using a series of process-of-elimination suggestions. The game has been available as a daily puzzle since October 2021.

How to play Wordle

You have to guess a five-letter word in a 5x6 grid of blank boxes at the start of Wordle. Grey indicates that the letter is not in the word, yellow indicates that the letter is in the wrong location, and green indicates that the letter is in the right place. The precision of the player is shown by these hues.