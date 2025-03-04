Menu Explore
NYT Mini Crossword Today: See hints and answer for March 4, 2025

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2025 12:27 PM IST

Get hints and answer for the New York Times's 'Mini Crossword' for today - March 4, 2025.

The NYT Mini provides readers with a condensed version of the New York Times' famous crossword puzzles. The Mini occasionally expands its size during Saturday's release, but on the majority of days, it displays its hints inside a five-by-five grid in three to five directions.

Can you crack today's NYT mini crossword? (Unsplash )
Can you crack today's NYT mini crossword? (Unsplash )

By downloading the NYT Games app or going to the New York Times website, users may get the Mini version of the NYT crossword for free. To access past Mini puzzles through the New York Times Games, users must have a membership to NYT Games.

What is the NYT Mini Crossword?

This bite-sized puzzle is a highly fascinating and entertaining daily game that can be easily solved. Many players, like me, aim to complete the standard weekday grid in under a minute. On other days, however, there are indications that are truly difficult and may require a bit more thought. Sometimes when I can't think of one or two, I resort to giving away the answer.

Even though the NYT Mini Crossword for today isn't very challenging, the reference to "something blue" in 8-Across led me to believe that the solution had to do with weddings. It's not, spoiler alert. Do you need assistance with the Mini Crossword for today? Continue reading.

Here are the NYT Mini Crossword solutions (spoiler warning!) to assist you from having to do the same:

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

ACROSS

*1A clue: Secretly includes on an email chain

*5A clue: "Everything good?"

*6A clue: Big name in nondairy milk

*7A clue: Food, informally

*8A clue: Game in which you might have to find "something blue"

DOWN

*1D clue: Pigs with tusks

*2D clue: Slice or dice

*3D clue: Cheese mixed with Monterey Jack in an orange-and-white speckled block

*4D clue: What the lens of a telescope faces

*5D clue: Teacher of meditative poses

NYT Mini Crossword Answers

ACROSS

*BCCS

*YOUOK

*OATLY

*GRUB

*ISPY

DOWN

*BOARS

*CUTUP

*COLBY

*SKY

*YOGI

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
