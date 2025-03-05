NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 5, 2025

Wordle, Connections, and Mini Crossword added a brand-new NYT word game to their lineup of entertaining games less than a year ago. Players can now explore a multitude of "spangrams," or daily themes, in the Strands section of the New York Times. Did you try cracking today's NYT strands? (Unsplash )

As of Wednesday, March 5, a new chapter of the captivating and addictive game is available. We'll provide you with a little crash course if you're searching for hints and assistance in solving Wednesday's Strands. The "spangram," which is frequently shown in yellow, indicates the issue of the problem.

Even if you don't know all the answers, the theme of today's NYT Strands puzzle is quite entertaining. There are at least a few if you reflect on your nautical past. Make your guesses and continue reading if you want clues and solutions.

Today’s Strands hints

What Is Today's Strands Hint for the Theme: Ahoy!

If that doesn't help you, here's a clue: All ashore, who's going ashore.

Note: There will be spoilers!

Hint: Every time you find three words of four letters or more, Strands will reveal one of the theme words.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

*BOAT

*STORE

*WOLF

*TEAR

*TROT

*LICE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it is made of two words and they start and end with H and S.

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is actually both!

There are six theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle.

NYT Strands spangram answer

HISTORICSHIPS is the spangram response for today, Wednesday, March 5, 2025

NYT Strands answers for March 5, 2025

*BEAGLE

*BOUNTY

*TITANIC

*VICTORY

*MAYFLOWER

*HISTORICSHIPS (SPANGRAM)