NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for March 6, 2025

Every day, readers enjoy a wide variety of games and entertainment from The New York Times. NYT's newest word game, called Connections, was created by Wyna Liu, their assistant puzzle editor. Word game enthusiasts worldwide have been enthralled by this captivating daily challenge, which has generated a buzz on social media. NYT Connections hints and answers for 6, March 2025 (Unsplash )

Connections' user-friendly interface and smooth cross-platform accessibility invite users to practise their skills, expand their vocabulary, and interact with a lively international community. Start your Connections journey now and become a part of the expanding player community!

How to Play NYT Connections

All 16 of the words are connected, however, they must be grouped into four-word groups. These terms all have connections to geography, literature, technology, and other domains.

Be careful: Although some of the words may seem quite easy to match, each of the provided sets has just one viable answer. It requires critical thinking evaluation of the available data in addition to the analysis of cryptic patterns. Try your hardest to solve every puzzle below, and you'll win this challenging brainteaser!

NYT Connections Hints for March 6

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest purple group.

Yellow group hint: Phasing out

Green group hint: What do you do in your garden

Blue group hint: Types of shoes

Purple group hint: Common sand phrases

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Wane

Green: Do some tasks

Blue: Shoes

Purple: Sand

NYT Connections Today: Answers for March 6

WANE: DWINDLE, FADE, PETER, TAPER

DO SOME TASKS: PLANT, PRUNE, WATER, WEED

SHOES: FLAT, MARY JANE, MULE, SLIDE

SAND: CASTLE, PAPER, PIPER, STONE