NYT Mini Crossword Today: See hints and answer for March 6, 2025

The NYT Mini offers a condensed version of the well-known crossword puzzles from The New York Times. On Saturdays, the grid enlarges, although normally it takes the form of a small 5x5 grid with hints moving in three to five directions. NYT Mini Crossword hints and answers for 6, March, 2025(Unsplash )

The Mini crossword is available to readers for free on the NYT Games app or on the New York Times website. However, in order to access the prior Mini puzzles, you must have a NYT Games membership.

What is the NYT Mini Crossword?

Several players attempt to complete this short and entertaining daily problem in less than a minute. Some days, though, provide more difficult hints that call for a little more consideration. I sometimes end up giving away the solution when I can't figure out one or two.

There are several words in today's NYT Mini Crossword that start with the letter Z. Do you need assistance with the Mini Crossword for today? Continue reading.

Here are the NYT Mini Crossword solutions (spoiler warning!) to assist you:

NYT Mini Crossword Clues

ACROSS

*1A clue: Sound of mosquito electrocution

*4A clue: Niche publication printed in small batches

*5A clue: Nintendo princess

*6A clue: Malevolent creatures in "The Lord of the Rings"

*7A clue: Cry of delight

DOWN

*1D clue: Zip

*2D clue: "No ifs, ___ or buts"

*3D clue: Sphere in a stir-fry

*4D clue: Zip

*5D clue: What parents with toddlers might compare their household to

NYT Mini Crossword Answers

ACROSS

*ZAP

*ZINE

*ZELDA

*ORCS

*OOH

DOWN

*ZILCH

*ANDS

*PEA

*ZERO

*ZOO