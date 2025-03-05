NYT Connections Today: See hints and answer for March 5, 2025

Every day, The New York Times offers a wide variety of activities and information for readers to enjoy. NYT's newest word game, called Connections, has taken the internet by storm, with word game enthusiasts worldwide excited about this captivating daily challenge. Did you crack today's NYT Connections?(Unsplash )

Players can test their vocabulary, hone their skills, and interact with a lively global community through Connections' user-friendly design, which is easily accessible across multiple devices. Join the growing player community and start your Connections adventure today!

How to Play NYT Connections

All 16 words are connected, but they must be grouped into four-word sets. These words are related to geography, literature, technology, and other domains. Be careful: While some words may seem easy to match, each set has only one correct answer. Solving the puzzle requires both critical thinking and analysis of cryptic patterns. Do your best to solve each puzzle, and you'll conquer this challenging brainteaser!

NYT Connections Hints for March 5

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest purple group.

Yellow group hint: The outmost part

Green group hint: Activities for your fingernail

Blue group hint: Things that make you cry

Purple group hint: Moves in sports

'If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Periphery

Green: Things people do to fingernails

Blue: What might bring tears to your eyes

Purple: ___ball recreational sports

NYT Connections Today: Answer for March 5

Periphery: BORDER, EDGE, FRINGE, SKIRT

Things people do to fingernails: BITE, CLIP, FILE, PAINT

What might bring tears to your eyes: ALLERGY, MELODRAMA, ONION, RELIEF

Ball recreational sports: DODGE, KICK, PICKLE, SOFT