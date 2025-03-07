NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for March 7, 2025

The New York Times provides readers with a vast array of activities and entertainment every day. Wyna Liu, their associate puzzle editor, developed NYT's newest word game, Connections. This engaging daily challenge has created a buzz on social media and captivated word game fans all around the world. Could you crack today's NYT Connections?(Unsplash )

Users are encouraged to practise their abilities, increase their vocabulary, and engage with a vibrant global community thanks to Connections' user-friendly layout and seamless cross-platform accessibility. Join the growing player community and begin your Connections adventure right now!

How to play Connections?

Although all 16 of the words are related, they need to be arranged in groups of four. All of these words relate to literature, geography, technology, and other fields.

Be cautious: There is only one correct response for each of the given sets, even if some of the words might appear to be quite simple to match. It calls for both the examination of cryptic patterns and a critical thinking assessment of the existing data. To win this difficult brainteaser, do your best to complete each puzzle below!

NYT Connections Hints for March 7

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest purple group.

Yellow group hint: Don't do this!

Green group hint: Omaha, Omaha!

Blue group hint: Break in the action

Purple group hint: Shall we draw, or throw?

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Banned by baseball

Green: Pre-snap football motions

Blue: Used during a timeout

Purple: Art but make it sports

NYT Connections Today: Answers for March 7

BANNED BY BASEBALL: Betting, Corked bat, Spitball and Steroids.

PRE-SNAP FOOTBALL MOTIONS: Audible, Hard count, Motion and Shift.

USED DURING A TIMEOUT: Chair, Towel, Water bottle and White board.

ART BUT MAKE IT SPORTS: Draw play, Gallery, Pitch framing and the Paint.