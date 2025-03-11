NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 11, 2025

Less than a year ago, Wordle, Connections, and Mini Crossword introduced a brand-new NYT word game to their collection of fun games. In the Strands section of the New York Times, players can now select from a wide variety of "spangrams," or daily themes. Did you try your hand at today's NYT Strands for 11, March, 2025?(Unsplash )

A new episode of the engrossing and addicting game is available as of Tuesday, March 11. If you need assistance with Tuesday's Strands, we will provide you with a quick crash course. The problem is indicated by the "spangram," which is often shown in yellow.

Today’s Strands hints

What Is Today's Strands Hint for the Theme: What's the magic word?

If that doesn't help you, here's a clue: A wave of a wand!

Note: There will be spoilers!

Hint: Every time you find three words of four letters or more, Strands will reveal one of the theme words.

If you're still in the dark, here are the first two letters for each word:

*TA

*SH

*AB

*PR

*AL

*CS (SPANGRAMS)

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with S.

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is both!

There are six theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle.

NYT Strands spangram answer

CASTINGSPELLS is the spangram response for today, Tuesday, March 11, 2025

NYT Strands answers for March 11, 2025

*TADA

*SHAZAM

*ABRACADABRA

*PRESTO

*ALAKAZAM

*CASTING SPELLS (SPANGRAMS)