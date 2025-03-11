Menu Explore
NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 11, 2025

ByHT News Desk
Mar 11, 2025

Get hints and answers for the New York Times' ‘Strands’ for today - March 11, 2025

Less than a year ago, Wordle, Connections, and Mini Crossword introduced a brand-new NYT word game to their collection of fun games. In the Strands section of the New York Times, players can now select from a wide variety of "spangrams," or daily themes.

Did you try your hand at today's NYT Strands for 11, March, 2025?(Unsplash )
Did you try your hand at today's NYT Strands for 11, March, 2025?(Unsplash )

A new episode of the engrossing and addicting game is available as of Tuesday, March 11. If you need assistance with Tuesday's Strands, we will provide you with a quick crash course. The problem is indicated by the "spangram," which is often shown in yellow.

Also read: NYT Strands: Hints and answers for March 7, 2025

Today’s Strands hints

What Is Today's Strands Hint for the Theme: What's the magic word?

If that doesn't help you, here's a clue: A wave of a wand!

Note: There will be spoilers!

Hint: Every time you find three words of four letters or more, Strands will reveal one of the theme words.

If you're still in the dark, here are the first two letters for each word:

*TA

*SH

*AB

*PR

*AL

*CS (SPANGRAMS)

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with C and ends with S.

NYT Strands Spangram Hint: Is it Vertical or Horizontal?

Today's spangram is both!

There are six theme words (including the spangram) in today's puzzle.

Also read: NYT Mini Crossword Today: See hints and answer for March 7, 2025

NYT Strands spangram answer

CASTINGSPELLS is the spangram response for today, Tuesday, March 11, 2025

NYT Strands answers for March 11, 2025

*TADA

*SHAZAM

*ABRACADABRA

*PRESTO

*ALAKAZAM

*CASTING SPELLS (SPANGRAMS)

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
