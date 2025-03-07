Wordle 1357 hints and answers for March 7, 2025

Wordle is an incredibly engaging game. Even in cases where you are unable to answer the puzzle, the activity remains engaging. Despite wins and losses, the thrill never goes away. Are you ready to tackle the difficult Wordle of today? Did you try your hand at today's Wordle, 1357 (Unsplash )

The Wordle puzzle for today might be challenging. Continue reading for the solution and suggestions.

Wordle today: Hints for March 7, 2025

Today's Wordle answer has one repeated letter, one vowel, but it's the repeated letter, so you'll see it twice. The answer begins with the letter T and is often associated with Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts and can also refer to a unit in the military.

If you want to try to solve the puzzle, you can minimise the page and go ahead. If not, take a look at the answer!

Wordle today: Answer for March 7, 2025

It is time to reveal today’s word, and here you go – the Wordle 1357 answer for March 5, 2025, is ‘TROOP’. If you were unable to solve it today, don't give up. I am sure that you will be able to solve the issue tomorrow.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is a daily word game created by Brooklyn-based software developer Josh Wardle. Word fanatics liked the game right away. Thousands of participants are given a new word problem every day, which they must answer by using a number of concepts and the process of elimination. The game has been available as a daily puzzle since October 2021.

How to play Wordle

You have to guess a five-letter word in a 5x6 grid of blank boxes at the start of Wordle. Grey indicates the letter is not in the word, yellow indicates the letter is in the wrong location, and green indicates the letter is in the right place. The precision of the player is shown by these colours.