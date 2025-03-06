Wordle 1356 hints and answers for March 6, 2025

Wordle is a really captivating game. The task is always interesting, even if you cannot solve the riddle. The excitement endures despite triumphs and defeats. Are you prepared to take on today's challenging Wordle? Could you crack today's Wordle? (Unsplash)

The Wordle puzzle for today might be challenging. Continue reading for the solution and suggestions.

Wordle today: Hints for March 6, 2025

There are no repeated letters in today's Wordle answer. The word has two vowels; it starts with the letter A, and the word might be interpreted as being watchful or vigilant.

If you want to try to solve the puzzle, you can minimise the page and go ahead. If not, take a look at the answer!

Wordle today: Answer for March 6, 2025

It is time to reveal today’s word, and here you go – the Wordle 1354 answer for March 5, 2025, is ‘ALERT’. If you were unable to complete the work for today, don't give up. I do not doubt that you will overcome this setback and solve the issue tomorrow.

What is Wordle?

Josh Wardle, a software developer from Brooklyn, developed the daily word game Wordle. Word enthusiasts took an instant liking to the game. Every day, thousands of players are presented with a new word issue that they must solve utilising several ideas through the process of elimination. Since October 2021, the game has been accessible as a daily puzzle.

How to play Wordle

At the beginning of Wordle, you must guess a five-letter word in a 5x6 grid of blank boxes. Green means that the letter is in the correct position, yellow means that the letter is in the wrong place, and grey means that the letter is not in the word. These colours demonstrate the player's accuracy.