Wordle 1361 hints and answers for March 11, 2025

Wordle is a really captivating game. The exercise is still entertaining even if you can't solve the riddle. The excitement endures through victories and defeats. Are you prepared to take on today's challenging Wordle? NYT Wordle hints and answers for 11, March, 2025(Unsplash )

Today's Wordle problem might be difficult. For the answer and recommendations, keep reading.

Wordle today: Hints for March 11, 2025

Today's Wordle answer starts with the letter T, contains one vowel, it is both a noun and a verb, possesses no duplicate letters and synonyms are ‘trail’ and ‘path’.

If you want to try to solve the puzzle, you can minimise the page and go ahead. If not, take a look at the answer!

Wordle today: Answer for March 11, 2025

It is time to reveal today’s word, and here you go – the Wordle 1361 answer for March 5, 2025, is ‘TRACK’. If you were unable to solve it today, don't give up. I am sure that you will be able to solve the issue tomorrow.

What is Wordle?

Josh Wardle, a software engineer from Brooklyn, invented the daily word game Wordle. Word enthusiasts immediately enjoyed the game. Every day, thousands of players are presented with a new word issue that they must solve by using a variety of ideas and the process of elimination. Since October 2021, the game has been accessible as a daily puzzle.

How to play Wordle

At the beginning of Wordle, you must guess a five-letter word in a 5x6 grid of blank boxes. Green means the letter is in the correct position, yellow means it is in the wrong place, and grey means it is not in the word. These colours demonstrate the player's accuracy.