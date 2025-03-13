NYT Connections Today: See hints and answers for March 13, 2025

Every day, the New York Times offers readers a host of activities and entertainment. Connections is the NYT's newest word game, developed by their associate puzzle editor, Wynna Liu. A buzz has been generated on social media, and word game fans worldwide have been captivated by this engaging daily challenge. Can you crack today's NYT Connections? (New York Times)

Connections has a simple and user-friendly interface that encourages users to practise their skills and expand their vocabulary while allowing users to interact with a very engaged world community, as long as the interface is worked on well enough. Now, start your Connections adventure as one of the growing player communities!

How to play Connections?

Although all 16 of the words are related, they need to be arranged in groups of four. All of these words relate to literature, geography, technology, and other fields.

Be cautious: There is only one correct response for each of the given sets, even if some of the words might appear to be quite simple to match. It calls for both the examination of cryptic patterns and a critical thinking analysis of the provided data. To win this difficult brainteaser, do your best to complete each puzzle below!

NYT Connections Hints for March 13

Here are four hints for the groupings in today's Connections puzzle, ranked from the easiest yellow group to the toughest purple group.

Yellow: Inclined to

Green: Call over a cab

Blue: The cards used in Texas Hold ‘Em Poker’

Purple: Shakespeare's lexicon

If you know what we are talking about, minimize this page and try to solve your puzzle.

NYT Connections Today: These are categories

Yellow: Partiality

Green: Signal down, as a taxi

Blue: Cards in Texas Hold 'Em

Purple: Shakespearean words

NYT Connections Today: Answers for March 13

Partiality: ANGLE, BIAS, SLANT, SPIN

Signal down, as a taxi: FLAG, HAIL, WAVE, WHISTLE

Cards in Texas Hold 'Em: FLOP, HOLE, RIVER, TURN

Shakespearean words: ANON, ART, THOU, WILT