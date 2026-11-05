OpenAI pledges to pay full power costs for data centres after voter backlash

OpenAI has reaffirmed its promise to pay the full cost of electricity used by its data centres. The company announced a fresh set of commitments on Thursday, November 5, following growing public opposition to the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the US.

OpenAI pledges to pay data centre power costs amid growing US opposition to AI infrastructure. (Unsplash)

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The announcement came two days after voters across the US rejected several proposals supporting data centre development. The election results showed growing resistance to AI data centres, with voters raising concerns about their impact on local communities, electricity bills and the environment, according to CNBC.

OpenAI data centre plans include public feedback and transparency

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OpenAI said it will seek public feedback before building data centres that it owns and operates. The company has promised to involve local communities in the planning process and listen to their concerns before moving ahead with projects.

The company has also promised to make its data centre construction plans public. This is aimed at giving residents more information about upcoming projects and how they could affect their neighbourhoods.

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OpenAI also said it will not use non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with public officials. This means the company will not ask government officials to sign agreements that prevent them from sharing information about its data centre projects.

Along with these promises, OpenAI has released a policy blueprint asking lawmakers to introduce similar rules. The company wants policymakers to turn these commitments into laws so that other companies building data centres also follow similar standards.

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Lehane said the aim is to set a minimum standard for how companies should approach data centre development. He said the commitments would help ensure that companies follow basic rules when building and operating these facilities.

US voters reject data centre projects across 10 states

US voters rejected or opposed almost all the data centre-related ballot measures during Tuesday's elections. Out of 41 local ballot measures across 10 states, voters supported restrictions or rejected proposals favouring data centre development in all but one case, according to Ballotpedia analysis by CNBC on Wednesday.

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AI data centres raise concerns over electricity bills

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Many residents fear that AI data centres could increase their electricity bills. These facilities need large amounts of power to run the computers and servers used to develop and operate AI systems. Residents are concerned that the growing demand for electricity could put additional pressure on local power supplies and household bills.

OpenAI had told investors in February that it was targeting $600 billion in total computing spending by 2030. The spending plan highlights the massive scale of infrastructure investment the company expects to make to support its AI ambitions.

OpenAI has repeatedly promised this year to protect electricity consumers from higher costs and invest in local communities. Lehane said the latest commitments build on several initiatives the company had already announced to address concerns around data centre development.

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Lehane said OpenAI had been working on the policy blueprint since August. During this period, he also held discussions with dozens of lawmakers and political candidates to explain the company's approach and seek support for its proposals, according to CNBC.

OpenAI wants to build support for these policies before the new Congress begins its work in late January. Lehane said discussions held now could help create momentum and allow lawmakers to work on the proposals in advance.