Pete Hegseth awards Thomas Iglesias, soldier who reprimanded him at Tomb of Unknown Soldier

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has given a top award to the service member who scolded him and his staff at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier following a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Pete Hegseth presented Thomas Iglesias with the Joint Service Commendation Medal. (Getty Images via AFP)

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On social media Thursday, Hegseth posted photos that show him pinning the award and shaking hands with a soldier. His post says, “We love soldiers. We love standards. Well done, Specialist.”

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Hegseth welcomed to the Pentagon the Army unit that guards the tomb and awarded Spc. Thomas Iglesias with the Joint Service Commendation Medal “for the execution of his duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on November 11, 2026,” the Pentagon said.

Iglesias reprimanded Hegseth and a group of his staffers when a loud laugh was heard after they took photos at the site following a ceremony that included President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

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{{^usCountry}} Video showed Hegseth taking photos on the empty steps in front of the tomb on Wednesday with his wife, Jennifer, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver and senior adviser Tami Radabaugh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Video showed Hegseth taking photos on the empty steps in front of the tomb on Wednesday with his wife, Jennifer, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver and senior adviser Tami Radabaugh. {{/usCountry}}

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The tomb is considered to be one of the most solemn and revered war memorials in the U.S., being the final resting place of unidentified soldiers from World War I, World War II and the Korean War. It has been guarded around the clock — rain or shine — by a soldier from the Army’s 3rd Infantry Regiment, also known as “The Old Guard,” since 1948.

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The Joint Service Commendation Medal is considered to be one of the higher awards in the military and is not typically issued to junior enlisted service members.

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Sean Parnell, the Pentagon’s top spokesman, said soon after video of the reprimand emerged that the soldier “correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”

The scolding drew attention once more to the embattled defense secretary, who had survived an impeachment attempt the day before.

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The effort was led by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie and backed by Democrats. While Hegseth’s critics were not successful in Tuesday’s vote, Republicans may have only delayed a bid to impeach him. With Democrats set to take control of the House and Senate in January, those efforts are likely to be renewed.

Hegseth rebuked the move Tuesday in his first news conference in months, arguing that he had committed none of the high crimes required in the Constitution for his removal and framing the effort as an indictment against the nation’s service members and their successes.

“This is not patriotism,” Hegseth argued. “This is sabotage.”