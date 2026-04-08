Pete Hegseth vs Dan Driscoll takes a new turn; Army chief makes big statement amid White House pushback

The Pete Hegseth vs Dan Driscoll drama took a new turn on Tuesday after the army chief revealed that he has no intention of stepping down despite mounting tensions in the Pentagon. This comes after the Defense Secretary (Secretary of War) reportedly asked Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George to step down in the middle of the Iran war for reasons that were not publicly stated. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks about the conflict in Iran in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room (AFP)

Driscoll breaks silence amid exit speculation In a statement to The Washington Post, Driscoll directly addressed speculation about his future. “Serving under President Trump has been the honor of a lifetime and I remain laser focused on providing America with the strongest land fighting force the world has ever seen,” he said. “I have no plans to depart or resign as the Secretary of the Army.”

Hegseth's recent orders The backdrop to Driscoll’s statement is a sweeping shake-up ordered by Hegseth, including the abrupt removal of George and two other senior leaders. Officials said George had been a target for months, with Hegseth previously seeking his removal, efforts that Driscoll resisted.

“There have been multiple instances where Secretary Hegseth has tried to remove George, and Driscoll has said, ‘No, he’s done nothing wrong. He’s good,’” one official said. “Driscoll has been very clear that merit should speak for itself.”

Despite those efforts, George was ultimately forced into early retirement during a phone call last week, with news of the decision leaking almost immediately—limiting any chance of intervention.

White House backs Driscoll publicly Even as tensions simmer, the White House has signaled support for Driscol. President Donald Trump has ‘effectively restored a focus on readiness and lethality across our military with the help of leaders like Secretary Driscoll’, spokeswoman Anna Kelly said.

“The extraordinary talent of the United States Army is on full display as our warfighters meet or exceed all of their benchmarks under Operation Epic Fury and Iran’s military capabilities diminish more every day.”

Trump has also backed Hegseth, recently describing him as ‘born for this role’.

Pete Hegseth vs Dan Driscoll People familiar with the relationship told the Post that disagreements between Hegseth and Driscoll span multiple issues, including blocked promotions of several Army officers and broader leadership decisions.

While Hegseth’s office has downplayed any friction, others inside the Pentagon dispute that characterization. His spokesman insisted that he ‘maintains excellent working relationships with the secretaries of every military service branch, including Army Secretary Dan Driscoll’.

Sean Parnell emerges as potential successor Amid the uncertainty, attention has shifted to Sean Parnell, Hegseth’s spokesman, who has reportedly expressed interest in becoming Army secretary if the role opens.One senior Pentagon official, as per WaPo, argued that Parnell’s military background makes him well suited for the position, while criticizing Driscoll’s focus.

A JD Vance link Driscoll’s close relationship with Vice President JD Vance has added another layer to the internal dynamics. Officials said Driscoll previously sought Vance’s support as tensions with Hegseth escalated. It is unclear whether the VP intervened.

Parnell, for his part, spoke about alignment at the top, stating that Hegseth and Vance are ‘fully aligned in executing President Trump’s America First agenda’ and 'work seamlessly together and share a strong mutual respect'.