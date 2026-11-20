A 51-year-old Kokomo, Indiana, businessman, whose firm sponsored several top American racing events, was charged by the Department of Justice for allegedly running a $600 million Ponzi scheme.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway on November 8, 2026, in Homestead, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Phillip Williams, along with 29-year-old Devin Johnson were charged with a $600 million investment fraud scheme, the Department of Justice said on Wednesday. DOJ alleges that the duo allegedly raised millions of dollars, promising investors to double their money within a year through their foreign exchange currency trading business.

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The two charged individuals have been identified as the co-owners of the investment firm Backward Hat Capital through which the alleged Ponzi scheme ran.

Local broadcaster FOX 59/ CBS 4 confirmed that Patrick Williams is the co-founder of a firm called Droplight. A report by independent NASCAR journalist Joseph Srigley reported that Droplight has invested as sponsors, both directly and through subsidiary firms, in teams and drivers in NASCAR, INDYCAR, and MotoAmerica races.

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{{^usCountry}} Srigley reports that Droplight sponsored British driver Katherine Legge in the NASCAR Cup Series 2025. She was also sponsored by Droplight at the NTT INDYCAR event the same year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Srigley reports that Droplight sponsored British driver Katherine Legge in the NASCAR Cup Series 2025. She was also sponsored by Droplight at the NTT INDYCAR event the same year. {{/usCountry}}

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Furthermore, Droplight's association with Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (RLL) has also come under scrutiny in the backdrop of the charges. RLL entered the NTT INDYCAR Series with a sponsorship from Droplight. Following the allegations against Patrick Williams, a fact-finding investigation has been launched by RLL. “We are aware of the allegations and on a fact-finding mission,” A statement from the firm read.

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Additionally, Droplight has reportedly been involved with the NASCAR Truck Series, sponsoring the debut of Louis Foster with FRE at Lime Rock Park.

What are the charges against Patrick Williams

The Department of Justice said Phillip Williams and Devin Johnson allegedly "promised to use investor funds for profitable foreign exchange currency trading. Williams and Johnson instead stole hundreds of millions of dollars from their investors for personal expenses and to pay off earlier investors in a Ponzi-like fashion."

They raised over $600 million from 2,000 investors promising to double their money within a year. They were allegedly using the funds to pay off other investors while transferring millions to company insiders. The DOJ said Williams got over $130 million and Johnson got over $40 million.

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A Ponzi scheme is a fraud where money from new investors is used to pay earlier investors, named after Charles Ponzi, who popularised this scam in the 1920s.