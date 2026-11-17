Pizza Hut co-founder Dan Carney died on Friday at the age of 95. The news of his passing was confirmed on Monday by the Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation, where Carney had served as the board chairman for 50 years.

Pizza Hut co-founder Dan Carney read about the growing popularity of the food item and decided to open a pizza outlet. (X/@WichitaState and X/@SullyBusiness)

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Carney had started Pizza Hut in Wichita with his brother, Frank, after taking a $600 loan from their mother. The first store was opened in Wichita, Kansas, in 1958. They turned the business into a global pizza chain, which they'd eventually sell to PepsiCo for $300 million, in 1977. Frank Carney had passed away in 2020.

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Brother, Dan Carney's alma mater, Wichita State University, recalled Carney and wrote that he was “an entrepreneur, philanthropist and proud Shocker whose impact on our university and community will be felt for generations.”

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{{^usCountry}} “We are proud that Wichita State was part of his journey and even prouder that his values of service, innovation and pride in the Wichita community will continue to inspire future generations of Shockers. Through his humility, wisdom and unwavering belief in the power of giving back, Dan shaped the lives of those who had the privilege to learn from him, work alongside him and benefit from his mentorship,” the university added. Who was Dan Carney? All about his family {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We are proud that Wichita State was part of his journey and even prouder that his values of service, innovation and pride in the Wichita community will continue to inspire future generations of Shockers. Through his humility, wisdom and unwavering belief in the power of giving back, Dan shaped the lives of those who had the privilege to learn from him, work alongside him and benefit from his mentorship,” the university added. Who was Dan Carney? All about his family {{/usCountry}}

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Carney was born in 1931. He was the second of seven children and grew up in the city. Prior to opening the first pizza store, Carney served two years in the Air Force in Georgia. He then returned to Wichita for a master's degree in business.

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He is survived by wife, Gayla, and his children and grandchildren.

How Carney set up Pizza Hut

Carney and his brother opened their first pizza restaurant with the loan from the family, after seeing a magazine article about the food's growing popularity. The first restaurant was in the same corner where their father ran his grocery store.

After his father died in 1948, Carney, then 17, took on more work at the store, taking orders, running deliveries and managing pickups for customers, WSU’s Pizza Hut Museum said as per CNN.

Then, Carney and his brother founded Pizza Hut when he was 26. It became a huge success and the first franchised location opened in Topeka, Kansas, before expanding to 90 countries. After the sale to PepsiCo, the headquarters were moved to Texas. The original Pizza Hut is now part of the WSU campus, where it has been preserved and turned into a museum.