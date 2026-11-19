PlayStation Network users in the US reported brief server outages on Wednesday as Grand Theft Auto VI was released. Players reportedly faced problems accessing online services and connecting to games.

PlayStation, Xbox servers down in US as GTA VI releases (AFP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Some Xbox users also reported problems accessing Microsoft's online gaming network ahead of the GTA VI launch.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

Downdetector, which tracks live site outages, recorded a spike in reports. The disruption came as gamers looked to access one of the year’s most anticipated releases.

Sony acknowledges PlayStation Network disruption

Sony acknowledged the disruption on its PlayStation Network status page, warning users that they might have difficulty launching games, apps or network features.

The notice said the company was working to resolve the issue.

The disruption came shortly after PlayStation announced a required PS5 system software update ahead of the GTA VI release. The company had advised players to install the update before midnight on November 19 to prepare their consoles for launch day.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} However, Sony has not confirmed any connection between the software update and the reported network problems. Xbox users also report problems ahead of GTA VI launch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Sony has not confirmed any connection between the software update and the reported network problems. Xbox users also report problems ahead of GTA VI launch {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Some Xbox users also reported difficulties accessing Microsoft's online gaming network. Downdetector's tracker showed an increase in Xbox-related reports on Wednesday.

Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the most anticipated video game releases in recent years, was scheduled to unlock at midnight on November 19 in local time zones. The game is being released for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S consoles.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}