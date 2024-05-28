Pope Francis shocks bishops by using offensive slur amid discussion about gay men: Report

Pope Francis allegedly used an offensive slur during a closed-door discussion with bishops about gay men. While discussing the admission of homosexual men into seminaries, the Pontiff said that seminaries are already full of “frociaggine,” which roughly translates to “f****try” in English, according to several Italian media reports. Shocked bishops told the newspaper Corriere della Sera that the Sovereign of Vatican City State's derogatory remarks were met with “incredulous laughter.” Pope Francis allegedly shocked bishops by using an offensive slur during a closed-door discussion about gay men(REUTERS)

Pope Francis allegedly uses offensive Italian slur

Citing sources, Italian news agency Adnkronos reported that the 87-year-old said during the discussion, “Look: there is already an air of f****try around that is not good. There is today's culture of homosexuality with respect to those who have a homosexual orientation [who] are better off not being accepted [into the seminary].”

As the head of the Catholic Church is known to have a more liberal approach, his remark came as a surprise. Francis' alleged use of the slur was first reported by the political gossip website Dagospia, where the incident was said to have occurred on May 20 during a four-day assembly with a non-public meeting with the pope.

While the alleged comments seem to be in opposition to the recent moves to amend seminary admission rules, some bishops suggested that the pope may not have been aware of the derogatory term's meaning. In a striking contrast to his predecessor, he previously approved a ruling that allowed priests to bless unmarried and same-sex couples, per The Guardian.

Francis, who was elected as the pope in 2013, famously said at the time, “If someone is gay and he searches for the Lord and has good will, who am I to judge?” when asked about his views on homosexuality. Both outlets, Corriere and Adnkronos quoted unnamed bishops, who said that the pontiff meant the derogatory term as a “joke.”