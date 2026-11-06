WASHINGTON — Russian President Vladimir Putin’s envoy appeared with Melania Trump at the White House on Thursday as she brought together Russian and Ukrainian officials to mark the localized ceasefire she brokered between their nations in a besieged Ukrainian village.

Putin envoy joins Melania Trump at White House event to discuss ceasefire she brokered in Oleshky

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Speaking at the invitation of the first lady, Kirill Dmitriev thanked her for her “distinguished humanitarian role” in securing the six-day truce.

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Dmitriev added that Putin personally gave instructions as part of the operation and sent his thanks to Melania Trump. Officials from Ukraine were also included in the event recognizing the ceasefire, which was signed Oct. 23.

It was unclear whether President Donald Trump, who did not participate in the event, would meet with Dmitriev or any of the Ukrainian officials. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for information on whether meetings were planned.

The head of the parliamentary faction of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s party, Davyd Arakhamia, and Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, also spoke at the event.

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{{^usCountry}} Arakhamia told the first lady she did an “amazing job" and encouraged her to keep helping the Ukrainian people, who have endured more than four years of war after Putin sent his troops across the border and invaded the country in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Arakhamia told the first lady she did an “amazing job" and encouraged her to keep helping the Ukrainian people, who have endured more than four years of war after Putin sent his troops across the border and invaded the country in 2022. {{/usCountry}}

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“Definitely we would like to ask you to keep going and to find new missions and to de-escalate more as much as possible,” Arakhamia told her.

The first lady has been working with both countries since last year to reunite families separated by the war. So far, she has helped nearly three dozen children reunite with their relatives.

She said Thursday that she hoped the Oleshky ceasefire could become more enduring and more widespread.

“Let Oleshky be the modest spark that grows into a lasting flame of peace,” she said.

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Peace between Russia and Ukraine so far has eluded President Trump, who alternately has pressed Russia and Ukraine to end the war since he returned to office nearly two years ago.

In an announcement that came as a surprise, the White House said Oct. 23 that the first lady had brokered the ceasefire to help with the delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid and to allow civilians to evacuate from a place she described as being “on the brink of disaster.”

The announcement came after Ukrainian, Russian and U.S. negotiators reached an agreement to deliver relief to Oleshky in the war-divided region of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

The local ceasefire was in effect from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1 and amounted to the most significant truce since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

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An estimated 2,000 people remained in Oleshky when the temporary truce took hold. They were offered the choice of evacuating to territory controlled by Ukraine or Russia, or remaining in the city with replenished food and medical supplies.

Supplies were delivered during the six-day window while hundreds of Oleshky residents crossed into Ukrainian-held territory in a major evacuation operation. Many evacuees were wrapped in blue and yellow Ukrainian flags as they stepped off buses at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border and reunited with their families.

Ukrainian authorities have not said how many residents were evacuated and have restricted details about their route to protect those who stayed behind and safeguard future humanitarian missions. Melania Trump said Thursday that nearly 800 people had evacuated Oleshky.

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The first lady said Thursday that she initiated talks with officials in both countries after learning about the dire situation in Oleshky at an event she held on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly session in September. She said she and her top adviser, Marc Beckman, worked directly with Russian and Ukrainian leadership to define the terms of the ceasefire.

Food and medical supplies had been scarce for months in Oleshky, once a city of about 24,000 residents that sits on the Dnipro River separating Ukrainian forces from the city’s Russian occupiers. There is no electricity, heat or running water.

Oleshky was captured by Moscow’s forces on the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Its buildings were shelled and burned, and its infrastructure damaged. In June 2023, floodwaters inundated the city after the Kakhovka Dam collapsed from an explosion that an Associated Press investigation found was likely caused by the Russian military. Hundreds of residents were killed.

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Those left in the city along Ukraine’s southeastern front face death from hunger or disease as another harsh winter looms. Ukraine has appealed repeatedly for a local ceasefire to organize evacuations. Russia, as the occupying power, is obligated by international law to ensure civilians under its control have what they need to survive.

The first lady said she wrote personal letters to Putin and Zelenskyy and presented their representatives with large white envelopes that she asked them to deliver. Dmitriev presented her with a painting from an 11-year-old girl while Zelenskyy sent her a Ukrainian award recognizing her role in securing the ceasefire.

After the remarks, she invited the delegations to view a pair of historic artifacts that she selected from the White House collection, the White House said.

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Associated Press Writer Michelle L. Price contributed to this report.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.