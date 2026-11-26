Russian President Vladimir Putin has dismissed the governor of Murmansk, placed in pre-trial detention on suspicion of large-scale corruption in a rare case against a senior official, according to a presidential decree published on Wednesday.

Putin sacks Murmansk governor detained in corruption case more less

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Andrei Chibis, who has led the strategic Arctic region since 2019, was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport Monday as he arrived for a business trip.

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Investigators accused the 47-year-old of embezzling more than one billion rubles meant to reconstruct a motorway in a mountainous part of the region and build a youth centre. They allege he then transferred the funds abroad illegally.

In a decree issued on Tuesday and published on Wednesday, Putin ordered to "terminate ahead of schedule the powers" of Chibis.

Chibis who survived an assassination attempt in 2024 is the first governor to be arrested while in office during Moscow's war against Ukraine.

Moscow's Meshchansky court ruled to keep Chibis in custody for at least two months, pending a trial.

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{{^usCountry}} "Investigative procedures are underway. At the moment, there is nothing further to add," the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the case Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Investigative procedures are underway. At the moment, there is nothing further to add," the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on the case Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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Chibis's lawyer, Ruslan Zakaplyuzhny, read out a statement from his client to state media in which he said: "I do not agree with the accusations. I worked honestly and sincerely in the interests of the north. I am confident that, during investigations and in court I will be able to prove my innocence and refute the false accusations."

Chibis is being charged with "embezzlement as part of an organised group" as well as "accepting bribes" of a particularly large sum crimes punishable by 10 and 15 years in prison each.

- 2024 assassination attempt -

Russian courts have notoriously low acquittal rates and officials who have fallen foul of the security services and the Kremlin in recent years have been jailed for years.

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The Kommersant newspaper reported that during questioning Chibis said he intended to step down voluntarily and join Moscow's forces in Ukraine.

Russia has recruited prisoners en masse for its war effort.

Russian security services began arresting Chibis's associates earlier this year.

The governor's wife, Yevgenia Chibis, defended him on social media, saying he "genuinely believes in the Murmansk region" and called for the support of locals.

In April 2024, Chibis was stabbed in a knife attack in the Arctic city of Apatity, an extremely rare targeting of an official.

Investigators said the assailant was motivated by a personal dislike. The man Alexander Bydanov was sentenced to 13 years in a penal colony. Russian media reported he had been killed in Ukraine earlier this year.

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Chibis was appointed to lead Murmansk a heavily militarised region that is home to Russia's main Arctic port in 2019.

President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly called to make the strategic development of the region a priority.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.