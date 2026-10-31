Qatar pushes for US-Iran deal before midterms; holds marathon talks: Report

Qatari mediators held more than 12 hours of talks in Tehran on Friday to restart direct negotiations between the United States and Iran. The effort is to prevent a possible military conflict after the US midterm elections, Axios reported. The negotiations are to continue in Doha, Qatar, on Sunday as regional powers seek a diplomatic breakthrough.

Mediators hold marathon talks in Tehran and continue discussions in Doha as Washington and Tehran seek to revive nuclear negotiations ahead of midterms. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

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Washington is said to be only days away from deciding whether to launch military action against Iran according to Iran. Such an operation could trigger retaliation against Israel and several Gulf nations, raising fears of a bigger conflict.

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A diplomatic source told Axios that Qatari mediators remained in regular contact with the White House during Friday’s marathon discussions in Tehran.

Also read: Iran's secret network of 5,000 agencies helped import $2 billion in military supplies despite US blockade: Report

“There was positive progress.”

According to US and diplomatic officials cited by Axios, Qatar is encouraging both sides to adopt reciprocal confidence-building measures over several days.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the biggest obstacles remains the competing demands from Washington and Tehran. A US official said the Trump administration wants Iran to make nuclear concessions before negotiations resume. Iran, meanwhile, insists that the United States first ease its naval blockade, release frozen Iranian funds and allow Tehran to resume oil exports. The source said that “there has been positive progress." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the biggest obstacles remains the competing demands from Washington and Tehran. A US official said the Trump administration wants Iran to make nuclear concessions before negotiations resume. Iran, meanwhile, insists that the United States first ease its naval blockade, release frozen Iranian funds and allow Tehran to resume oil exports. The source said that “there has been positive progress." {{/usCountry}}

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President Donald Trump acknowledged on Friday that discussions were taking place but expressed caution about the prospects for a breakthrough. “There are talks. They want to talk. They keep talking. We have time, frankly. It’s a war, but it is not a typical war,” Trump told reporters.

Qatar has also proposed allowing United Nations nuclear inspectors to visit Iranian nuclear facilities damaged during recent attacks. Diplomats believe such inspections could encourage Washington to offer limited sanctions relief as part of an initial agreement.

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According to one Us official, if Republicans lose badly in the midterm elections, Trump may be more likely to authorize a significant military strike.

“If he feels embarrassed or disenfranchised he will do something bold. That's what everyone are telling the Iranians. Their best shot to get a deal is right now,” the official said.

Also read: Iran says multiple oil tankers strike mines, catch fire in Strait of Hormuz

Trump advisers divided as regional pressure grows

Axios reported that senior members of Trump’s national security team remain divided over the next steps.

According to US officials, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio remain skeptical that Iran’s current leadership would accept a meaningful agreement. They reportedly believe additional military pressure could further weaken the Iranian government.

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By contrast, Vice President J.D. Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner reportedly favor reviving negotiations. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is also urging Trump to continue his economic pressure campaign, known as Operation Economic Outcast.

Iran has warned that it would retaliate against any attack on its energy infrastructure by targeting oil and gas facilities in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.