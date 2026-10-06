Rahm Emanuel's finger loss in focus amid Jewish president push; who is he? Wife, net worth, and other details

Rahm Emanuel returned to the spotlight with a push for the US getting a Jewish president. His remark has put focus on personal details like his wife and family, net worth, and how Emanuel lost a finger.

Former Chicago Mayor and Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel pushed for a US president who is Jewish. (Getty Images via AFP)

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During an interview with NBC’s Meet the Press, Emanuel said “My faith is not your problem. The fact that Americans have lost faith in America, that's our problem. And we should work on that because I've seen a generation of people with an emptiness who've lost faith in America because they think America lost faith with them. That's our problem. It's not my faith."

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{{^usCountry}} Emanuel added that he would not alter his faith for support from the people. “I'm not changing my faith. My faith led me to struggle and fight the insurance companies that were denying kids healthcare. My faith led me to take on a failed education system where we were known as the worst city, and I walked out, and we were the best city on education," he further said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emanuel added that he would not alter his faith for support from the people. “I'm not changing my faith. My faith led me to struggle and fight the insurance companies that were denying kids healthcare. My faith led me to take on a failed education system where we were known as the worst city, and I walked out, and we were the best city on education," he further said. {{/usCountry}}

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Emanuel's statement and push for a Jewish president comes at a time, when many even with the MAGA circles are pushing for an America First, America Only stance amid President Donald Trump's support for Israel in the Iran conflict.

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Here is all you need to know about Rahm Emanuel.

Who is Rahm Emanuel? Wife, family, net worth in focus

Emanuel was US Ambassador to Japan, under Joe Biden. He was a Democratic Congressman and was chief of staff when Barack Obama was president. Emanuel was also an advisor in the Clinton administration and served as the Mayor of Chicago.

While Emanuel was born in Chicago, his father, Benjamin M. Emanuel was born in Jerusalem and was part of Irgun, a Zionist paramilitary organization. His mother, Marsha, was born to a West Side Chicago labor union organizer who worked in the civil rights movement. Emanuel has an older brother Ezekiel, an oncologist and bioethicist at the University of Pennsylvania. His younger brother, Ari, is CEO of Endeavor, an entertainment agency headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. He also has a younger adopted sister, Shoshana.

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Emanuel has been married to Amy Rule, since 1994. His wife is from New London, Connecticut, and has worked at the Art Institute of Chicago. The two have three kids together – Zach, Leah, and Ilana.

His net worth is estimated to be around $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

How did Rahm Emanuel lose his finger?

Emanuel has a sliced off middle finger. Speaking to 60 Minutes back in 2010, when he was White House chief of staff, Emanuel explained that the mishap happened when he was a teenager.

He worked at Arby's at the time, and had sliced off his middle finger while cleaning a roast beef slicer. Emanuel had decided to dress the wound himself. “I ended up with two blood infections, two bone infections, gangrene, two week in the hospital, a 105 fever, and was about one day away from looking at the other side of the ledger,” he'd said at the time.