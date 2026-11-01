Flash Flood Emergency declared in parts of Pearl River County, Mississippi, after torrential rain

A Flash Flood Emergency has been declared for parts of Pearl River County, Mississippi, after torrential rain triggered dangerous flooding and prompted emergency water rescues. The National Weather Service (NWS) urged residents northeast of the Crossroads community to move to higher ground immediately, warning that the situation is “particularly dangerous” and life-threatening.

NWS urges residents near Crossroads to seek higher ground immediately after up to 10 inches of rain trigger life-threatening flooding in Pearl River County. (Representational) (Unsplash)

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The emergency was issued Saturday night after thunderstorms dumped between 6 and 10 inches of rain across west-central Pearl River County. Emergency officials reported that floodwaters rapidly covered roads, forcing rescuers to respond to multiple incidents.

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At 9:47 pm CDT, emergency management officials told the National Weather Service that flash flooding was already underway northeast of Crossroads. The weather agency warned residents not to delay evacuation if they were in flood-prone areas.

Also read: Pagosa Springs, Colorado faces flood threat as officials warn San Juan River could rise; evacuation orders issued

High-water rescues begin as roads disappear under floodwaters

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{{^usCountry}} According to FOX8 Live, nearly 1,000 residents in west-central Pearl River County were under the Flash Flood Emergency as heavy rain continued to fall over already saturated ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to FOX8 Live, nearly 1,000 residents in west-central Pearl River County were under the Flash Flood Emergency as heavy rain continued to fall over already saturated ground. {{/usCountry}}

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NWS warned that swift-moving floodwaters were covering multiple roads, making travel extremely dangerous.

Videos circulating on social media showed flooded roadways and emergency responders working in affected areas as heavy rain continued across Pearl River County.

A weather chaser on X shared a video of several cars submerged under water on the roads. “Flash flood emergency in Pearl River County, Mississippi. Multiple vehicles submerged, with floodwaters reaching halfway up homes. High water rescues are underway,” the user wrote.

Officials also confirmed that at least one person had been rescued from rising floodwaters by Saturday night. Additional rain rescue operations remained possible as rainfall continued.

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Also read: Black Hawk Helicopter Rescues People, Dogs From Colorado Floodwaters | Hindustan Times

Heavy rain continues as officials monitor the situation

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Meteorologists said repeated thunderstorms moving across the region continued to dump rain on already saturated soil, increasing the risk of flash flooding.

Matthew Capucci, MyRadar meteorologist, wrote, "Just a locally crazy, unforeseen random event last night in Pearl River County in Mississippi. The forecast was for widely-scattered thunderstorms with a "marginal" flood risk. A tiny area got stuck beneath a downpour for HOURS, with up to 17 INCHES falling!"

Officials advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel, remain alert for changing weather conditions and move to higher ground immediately if instructed.

The Flash Flood Emergency remains in effect for Pearl River County until 1:00 am.