Rex Heuermann’s family: All about ex-wife Asa Ellerup and children

Rex Heuermann’s wife, Asa Ellerup, who married him in April 1996 filed for divorce after his alleged crimes came into view. Heuermann was charged with the murders of seven women along Gilgo Beach in Long Island, NY in July 2023. The case is being newly explored in the latest Netflix docuseries ‘Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer.’ Rex Heuermann is charged in a string of deaths known as the Gilgo Beach killings.(AP)

According to NBC News, Ellerup maintained contact with Heuermann after his arrest and issued a statement through her attorney, Robert Macedonio in March 2024 extending her “heartfelt sympathies” to the murder victims’ families, saying “Nobody deserves to die in that manner.” she also stated that she “would listen to all of the evidence and withhold judgment until the end of trial.”

According to court records, Ellerup filed for divorce on July 19, 2023, that’s six days after Heuermann was arrested and charged with the murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello. As per records from the Suffolk County Supreme Court, their divorce was finalized on March 27 this year.

In August 2023, Ellerup’s attorney revealed at a news conference that she had been dealing with breast cancer and skin cancer. NBC News reported that in the news conference, he said, “Emotionally, she’s recovering each day not only dealing with the cancer, but this newfound life that she has to come to terms with protecting herself and children.”

Heuermann and Ellerup share two children, including Ellerup's son, Christopher Sheridan, from her previous relationship, prior to meeting Heuermann. They share a daughter, Victoria Heuermann, who worked for Rex’s Manhattan architecture firm. The New York Times reported that Vess Mitev, the attorney representing the two children, stated that she has been struggling to find a job following her father’s arrest.

Ellerup, in a July 2023 interview with The New York Post said, “My children cry themselves to sleep. I mean, they’re not children. They’re grown adults but they’re my children, and my son has developmental disabilities and he cried himself to sleep.”