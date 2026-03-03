Savitha Shan: Austin West 6th Street mass shooting victim identified
Savitha Shan, 24, has been identified as one of the two victims killed in Sunday morning’s mass shooting at Buford's on West Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, according to the Austin American-Statesman. The other victim has been named as 22-year-old Ryder Harrington. The suspect, 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, was shot and killed by officers at the scene.
About the Shooting
Ndiaga Diagne opened fire at Buford's, near the intersection of West Sixth Street and Rio Grande Street, around 2 a.m. on Sunday. Two people were killed, and fourteen others were injured.
A total of 14 patients were transported to nearby hospitals. Of those, three are in critical condition, and one person is expected to be taken off life support, according to Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis. At least four of the injured have been released as of Monday.
Who was Ndiaga Diagne?
According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Diagne entered the United States on a B-2 tourist visa in March 2000.
In June 2006, he became a lawful permanent resident through marriage to a US citizen, receiving an IR-6 visa. He was naturalized as a US citizen in 2013.
Diagne had no known criminal history, though DHS confirmed he was arrested in Texas in 2022 in connection with a vehicle collision causing damage.
On Sunday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) executed a search warrant linked to the shooting at an apartment complex on the 5200 block of Ross Road in Del Valle at the East Ridge Apartments.
Neighbors described Diagne as friendly and said they often saw his black SUV parked near the complex. The FBI indicated there are “indicators” of terrorism related to the attack.
Who was Ryder Harrington?
Ryder Harrington, one of the victims killed in the shooting, was a student at Texas Tech University and a member of the Fall 2024 Pledge Class of its Beta Theta Pi fraternity chapter.
