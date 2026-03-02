Ndiaga Diagne: 6 key things to know about Austin shooting suspect - Senegal link to arrest history

Ndiaga Diagne was identified as the shooter who killed two people and injured at least 14 at an Austin bar on Sunday, The New York Post reported, citing sources. He was 53 years old. Now, investigators are probing whether the attack was ideologically motivated, and potential Iran links have emerged. The Austin Police Department and the FBI investigate a shooting at Buford's on 6th Street on Sunday (AP)

This comes a day after US-Israeli strikes in Iran killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and several senior leaders.

Here are 7 key things to know about Ndiaga Diagne Attacked a busy Austin bar The attack took place just before 2 AM local time outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on Sixth Street, a busy entertainment district near the University of Texas. Police said the suspect drove past the bar multiple times before opening fire on patrons.

Ndiaga Diagne fired multiple shots According to Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis, Diagne first fired from inside his SUV, targeting people on the patio. He then exited the vehicle and continued shooting at pedestrians before officers confronted and killed him within a minute.

Ndiaga Diagne's potential terror link Investigators are examining whether the shooting was an act of terrorism.

“Obviously it’s still way too early in the process to determine the exact motivation but there were indicators on the subject and in his vehicle that indicate potential nexus to terrorism,” said Alex Doran, acting Special Agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio office.

Evidence Law enforcement sources told The NY Post that Diagne had a Quran in his vehicle and was wearing clothing with religious and possible Iranian symbolism, including a “Property of Allah” hoodie. Officials are assessing whether these elements point to a motive tied to global events.

Senegal origin, US citizenship, asylum history Diagne was originally from Senegal and later became a naturalized US citizen in 2013. Sources said he also filed for asylum in 2016.

Prior arrests and mental health concerns Authorities described him as a known emotionally disturbed individual with a history of arrests in both New York City and Texas, as per the report. He allegedly lived in New York for years after arriving in 2000, with arrests between 2001 and 2016, including one for illegal vending.

The shooting triggered a rapid police response in an area known for heavy weekend security presence. Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said, “Our hearts go out to the people that are victims of this and I want to reiterate my thanks to our public safety officers and officials that so rapidly were on the scene, they definitely saved lives.”