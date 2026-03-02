Ndiaga Diagne, a Trump supporter? New revelation about the Austin bar shooting suspect
Ndiaga Diagne was identified as the gunman who killed two people and injured 14 others at an Austin bar early on Sunday
Ndiaga Diagne was identified as the gunman who killed two people and injured 14 others at an Austin bar early on Sunday, The Associated Press reported, citing sources. The report further revealed that the 53-year-old was wearing a sweatshirt that said “Property of Allah,” and another shirt with an Iranian flag design.
Diagne is originally from Senegal. One of the people told the AP that Diagne came to the US in 2006 and was a naturalized US citizen. The suspect, who was shot and killed at the scene, used both a pistol and a rifle to carry out the attack, police said. The FBI said the shooting was being investigated as a potential act of terrorism. As per The New York Post, officers found a copy of the Quran in his car.
Ndiaga Diagne a Trump supporter?
Social media commentators dug up, what they claimed was Diagne's social media profile. While we cannot confirm whether the profile was actually the shooter's, some users claimed that he followed Trump and even Elon Musk. In a reply to a post about the president, the user could be seen describing the 79-year-old as a ‘shameless clown’. Again, we do not know if this is the shooter's profile.
More info on Ndiaga Diagne
The shooting unfolded just before 2 AM local time outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden on Austin’s Sixth Street, a busy nightlife hub near the University of Texas. According to Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis, officers responded within a minute of the first emergency call and confronted the suspect at a nearby intersection, ultimately shooting him dead. City officials credited the swift response with preventing further casualties. “They definitely saved lives,” Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said.
Investigators said the suspect had circled the area multiple times before launching the attack. He first opened fire from inside his SUV, shooting a pistol through the window at people gathered on the patio and outside the bar. He then exited the vehicle armed with a rifle and continued firing at pedestrians in the vicinity before police intervened.
The FBI is now examining whether the attack was driven by extremist motives. “It’s still too early to make a determination on that,” said Alex Doran, the acting Special Agent in charge of the FBI’s San Antonio office, noting that “indicators” were found on the gunman and inside his vehicle.
University of Texas President Jim Davis confirmed that some of those affected were connected to the campus community. “Our prayers are with the victims and all those impacted,” he said.
In a separate incident early Sunday, nine people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub and concert venue in Cincinnati. Authorities there said all victims suffered gunshot wounds but none of the injuries were life-threatening, according to interim police chief Adam Hennie.
(With AP inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
