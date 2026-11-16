Sean Duffy Made the Call to Shut Down Flights. Now He’s Making His Case.

Sean Duffy was in the air when he made the extraordinary decision to ground thousands of flights nationwide.

Air-traffic-control disruptions Friday had sparked safety concerns that weighed heavily on the 55-year-old U.S. Transportation Secretary. He had been extremely sensitive to the risks in part because of the deadly January 2025 midair collision—one of the worst U.S. aviation disasters in decades—that unfolded near Washington the day after he was sworn into office.

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In the hours after the ground stop started,

Deep Dive Why is Sean Duffy asking Congress for another $50 billion for the FAA? Duffy says the $12.5 billion already approved is not enough for a broader overhaul. He says it is restricted to specific upgrades, while other needs include new network equipment and software. What caused the nationwide FAA ground stop? The exact cause has not been confirmed and remains under investigation. The FAA said a large volume of data made its equipment unstable, and contractor work at one site may have been connected. Could another nationwide flight disruption happen without an air traffic control overhaul? Duffy has warned that outages could happen again without an overhaul, citing outdated equipment and years of underinvestment. He has pointed to previous disruptions in the Northeast and around Newark.

His pleas have been met with some skepticism on Capitol Hill, as the lame duck Congress is in the midst of a massive change in control. Duffy relentlessly made the case over the weekend, appearing on five TV networks and holding two news conferences. His point: There has been massive underinvestment in telecommunications equipment and more problems are likely. As of Sunday, he was still unable to pinpoint precisely what happened or who was at fault.

“It happened on my watch,” Duffy said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “But I can’t apologize for what was passed off to us. And I can’t blame Republicans or Democrats because it’s all of them. It goes back 25, 30 years of a lack of investment.”

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While Duffy has strong relationships with the nation’s top airline executives and industry groups, he will now need skills he honed as a former small-town prosecutor and Wisconsin congressman to sell lawmakers.

Duffy has tried to use the crisis, which disrupted thousands of flights and snarled weekend travel, to demand Congress give the Federal Aviation Administration $20 billion more than what he had previously said was needed for upgrades.

A broadcast of Sean Duffy’s remarks from the White House on TV screen in Virginia’s Dulles International Airport on Friday.

Some Democrats have questioned where money allocated by Congress has already been spent. Rep. Jim Himes (D., Conn.) said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” it was “not immediately a spending problem. It is a prioritization problem.”

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Without an air-traffic system overhaul, Duffy has said outages could happen again—just as there were in the Northeast in September and around Newark Liberty International Airport last year. “You will have more of these,” he warned.

A crisis has never been far away during Duffy’s almost two years on the job, with the first being the midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army helicopter near Reagan National Airport in Washington that killed 67.

An accident earlier this year at New York’s LaGuardia Airport resulted in the deaths of a captain and first officer when their Air Canada Express regional jet crashed into an emergency truck crossing the runway. Those deaths, along with numerous other aviation close calls in recent years, put a spotlight on air-traffic control staffing shortages and technology gaps.

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The Washington crash has shaped Duffy’s approach to a massive, multiyear effort to try to fix the nation’s aviation system. Congress last year approved a $12.5 billion down payment to modernize air-traffic systems. Large amounts of copper wiring have already been replaced with fiber-optic cables, while new runway-safety technology has been added at dozens of airports.

Steve Scheibner, a retired military and commercial pilot with 1.3 million YouTube subscribers, said Duffy inherited a system that has been stressed ever since President Ronald Reagan fired more than 11,000 striking air-traffic controllers in 1981.

“He’s inherited a 40-year-old-plus problem,” he said in an interview. “It’s not as simple as saying it’s this person’s fault or that administration’s fault.”

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Staffing in air-traffic control has also improved after Duffy in 2025 released a slate of incentives to attract and retain controllers, including financial rewards for those who reach certain training milestones.

The FAA air-traffic control tower at Reagan National Airport during Friday’s nationwide ground stop.

Over the weekend, Duffy said it was unclear whether “incompetence” was to blame for the communications outage or if it was caused by faulty equipment. Trump was happy with Duffy’s TV performances, people familiar said, even though they got off to an awkward start on Saturday with a microphone malfunction.

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Before joining the Trump administration, Duffy had previously lobbied Congress, including for the aviation industry. He quickly got industry leaders on his side following the crash near Reagan. At a meeting of CEOs convened by the U.S. Travel Association last year, Duffy handed out his personal cell number, executives said.

A father of nine children, Duffy cited family demands when he left Congress in 2019, pivoting back to television, where he became one of Trump’s most vocal defenders and co-hosted “The Bottom Line” on Fox Business before joining the administration.

Like the president who appointed him, Duffy is a former reality-TV star comfortable in front of cameras. His television career began in the 1990s when he appeared on the reality-TV shows “The Real World: Boston” and “Road Rules: All Stars.”

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The secretary’s business-friendly approach has won over airline leaders who clashed with his predecessor, Pete Buttigieg, a Democrat who took a more consumer-focused approach that carriers viewed as adversarial.

Duffy, also once a competitive lumberjack athlete, stirred controversy earlier this year by participating in “The Great American Road Trip.” The video series featured his family traveling throughout the U.S. to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday, with costs covered by a nonprofit backed by some companies his agency oversees, including United Airlines and Boeing.

Write to John McCormick at mccormick.john@wsj.com, Jacob Passy at jacob.passy@wsj.com and Meridith McGraw at Meridith.McGraw@WSJ.com