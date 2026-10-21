Trump's first White House press secretary Sean Spicer advised him on next pick after Katie Zacharia row: ‘Focus on duties'

Donald Trump’s first White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, has cautioned the US President against focusing too heavily on appearance and political loyalty when selecting his next spokesperson after Katie Zacharia’s departure from the role in just five days.

Zacharia’s departure followed criticism of her first White House press briefing and questions about her professional credentials. (Bloomberg) (Representative Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Spicer said supporting the administration’s “America First” agenda was only one part of the job, which also requires handling interactions with journalists, coordinating with government departments and working with external stakeholders.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Spicer made the remarks during an interview with Australian media commentator Andrew Bolt, who asked whether Trump was choosing people based on their appearance and willingness to agree with him rather than their competence.

Spicer defended Zacharia’s ability to support the administration’s agenda but said the responsibilities of a White House press secretary extended beyond communicating the president’s political message.

“She does a great job of fighting for the America First agenda,” Spicer said, adding that this accounted for “about 20 percent” of the job, The Independent reported.

“I caution the White House and the president, in particular, for just focusing on that part of the duties,” he said, referring to the need to consider other responsibilities associated with the position.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Spicer also highlighted the importance of managing the practical aspects of media engagement and coordinating communication across the administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Spicer also highlighted the importance of managing the practical aspects of media engagement and coordinating communication across the administration. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“You’re talking about being the point person for the government of the United States through all the agencies and the departments, coordinating with outside stakeholders in Congress, and I don’t think some people fully appreciate that aspect of the job,” he said.

He added that candidates seeking the position should recognise their own strengths and weaknesses before taking on the role.

Also Read: 'It was an honor to work for Trump': Katie Zacharia after quitting White House job in 5 days

Katie Zacharia's five-day tenure

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Zacharia’s departure followed criticism of her first White House press briefing and questions about her professional credentials. She was appointed to succeed Karoline Leavitt, who left the position at the end of August to spend time with her family.

Two White House officials confirmed Zacharia had been let go and was transitioning out of the role. She began working as press secretary on Monday, October 12, and held her first briefing the following day.

The briefing lasted approximately 14 minutes, during which she took questions from three reporters, all representing conservative-leaning or Trump-friendly outlets. Her delivery, while discussing the president and his administration’s achievements, drew criticism.

Zacharia later said she had kept the briefing short to allow Trump time for his own question-and-answer session with reporters. She also said White House staff had not fully briefed her beforehand.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Following her initial appearance, she travelled with Trump to rallies in Alaska, Arizona and Montana but did not hold another press briefing during that period, according to Reuters.

Also Read: Katie Zacharia's family photo with Trump raises photoshop questions: 'Did you add yourself and your family there?'

Questions over professional credentials

Zacharia also faced scrutiny over her description of herself as a lawyer during appearances on conservative television outlets.

A graduate of Pepperdine University’s law school, she acknowledged during a Fox News interview that she had not passed the California bar exam. Reuters reported that it could not find records showing she was registered as an attorney or member of the bar in any US state or the District of Columbia.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Zacharia maintained that she had worked in international transaction law and argued that describing herself as a lawyer was appropriate when providing legal analysis. She also said she was not acting as a lawyer or offering legal advice during her media appearances.

The issue drew questions from Fox News host Sean Hannity, who asked why she had not simply explained that she had attended law school but had not passed the bar exam. Zacharia said she had not been asked about the examination before her appointment.

Also Read: Katie Zacharia pushed for ‘disastrous’ Fox News interviews before White House exit, report claims

Trump says Zacharia should reconsider the role

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Trump expressed doubts about Zacharia continuing as press secretary before her departure was confirmed. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said he had advised her to reconsider the position after she faced critical media coverage.

“I told her: ‘I think you’re better off being happy, and I’m not sure you can ever be happy in this stuff,’” Trump said.

He also said he wanted Zacharia to have a good life without facing what he described as harsh treatment from the media. Trump added that he was in no hurry to name a replacement.

After her departure, Zacharia posted a message on X expressing support for the president and describing her time working for him as an honour.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Spicer served as Trump's press secretary during the early months of his first administration before resigning after approximately six months. His comments highlight the responsibilities associated with the position as the president prepares to select another spokesperson following Zacharia’s brief tenure.