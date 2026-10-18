Authorities are continuing the search for 11 people believed to be missing after a boat departing from Mexico capsized off the coast of Baja California. 16 Mexican nationals were already rescued on Friday, including one who was treated for shark bites.

Search continues after boat capsizes off Baja California coast. 16 rescued, but others missing

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The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy are searching the waters using multiple aircraft and boats, along with assistance from the Mexican Navy. An additional helicopter will be deployed later today, according to the Coast Guard.

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The boat capsized in an area frequented by smugglers and did not happen in U.S. waters, according to the Coast Guard. Survivors told officials there were 27 people on board.

“We were able to help, and that’s why we launched our assets," said Petty Officer Charlie Valor on Saturday.

The region is popular with fishing and leisure boats, but fatal attempts to transport migrants from Mexico to the U.S. have occurred in the past.

The Mexican consulate in San Diego said all those rescued were Mexican nationals. The Coast Guard said Customs and Border Protection was investigating and interviewing the survivors, but the agency did not immediately respond to requests for updates.

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{{^usCountry}} If survivors were witnesses to a crime, they may be eligible for humanitarian parole and permitted to remain in the country for a limited period. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If survivors were witnesses to a crime, they may be eligible for humanitarian parole and permitted to remain in the country for a limited period. {{/usCountry}}

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Rescuers were searching the area with helicopters, a fixed-wing plane, a cutter and a Navy combat ship on Saturday. The efforts remain ongoing.

A mayday call was transmitted from someone on the boat around 1 a.m. on Friday, said Coast Guard Lt. Santiago Tamburini. A rescue helicopter reached the site about two hours later. It took about 90 minutes for the crew, which included a rescue swimmer, to pull the 16 people from the water, Tamburini said.

The boat went down about 140 miles west of Ensenada, Mexico.

The Coast Guard said at least one person was treated with injuries consistent with shark bites.

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Three were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, including the person with a suspected shark bite and two people treated for cold exposure, said hospital spokesperson Janice Collins on Friday. Three others were evaluated at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and later discharged, said Steve Carpowich, a Scripps Health spokesperson, on Friday.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.