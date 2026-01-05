Several broken windows, one person in custody after 'incident' at US V-P Vance's Ohio house

One person is in custody, and an investigation is underway following an incident at the Ohio residence of US Vice President JD Vance, CNN reported, quoting a federal law enforcement source. U.S. Vice President JD Vance's home showed signs of damage after an incident in Ohio.(REUTERS File)

Local outlets, including WLWT, reported that several windows were damaged and broken glass was present, with both law enforcement and the Secret Service on the scene for further investigation.

According to the CNN report, the Vance family was not home at the time of the incident in Cincinnati, and authorities do not believe the person entered the house. The investigators are probing whether the individual was targeting the US Vice President and his family.

Neither Vance nor the White House has commented on the incident yet. The Secret Service told WLWT that a man has been taken into custody by Cincinnati police after he was detained by Secret Service personnel. Officials say the man has been arrested for "causing property damage, including breaking windows on the exterior of a personal residence associated with the Vice President."

The US Vice President was in Cincinnati for the holidays last week and left on Sunday, hours before the incident occurred.