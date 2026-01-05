JD Vance reacts after ‘crazy person’ attacked his Cincinnati home, ‘We try to protect our kids…’

US Vice President JD Vance expressed his gratitude to the Secret Service and the Cincinnati police for their prompt response following the attack on his residence. US Vice President JD Vance praised the Secret Service and Cincinnati police for their rapid response to an attack on his home. He was in Washington, D.C. at the time, and a suspect has been arrested following the incident.(via REUTERS)

Vance's home in Cincinnati was targeted, resulting in multiple windows being broken. Secret Service agents arrived at the East Walnut Hills property in the early hours of Monday, and a suspect has been apprehended. Police are yet to reveal if any charges have been filed against the arrested person.

In a post on X, Vance stated, “I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly. ”

The US VP further made a request to US media, saying: “We try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service. In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows.”

'We weren't even home,' says JD Vance

Amid concerns about his well-being in the wake of the incident, Vance stated that he was not at home during the attack. He was in Washington, D.C. “We weren't even home as we had already returned to DC,” he remarked.

Vance house attacked: Secret service agents, police arrive in Ohio

Law enforcement and secret service agents were observed on the premises after the incident. Footage recorded at the scene showed police officers moving through the area surrounding the residence in the dark, wielding flashlights. There were at least four cracked window panes with holes in the middle of them.

Authorities are still investigating the possibility if the event was a targeted attack on Vance or his family. This incident comes after heightened security measures in the area during the New Year holidays.