A shooting inside a Spirit Halloween store in Northern California left one person dead and six wounded, police said.

Shooting at Spirit Halloween store in California leaves 1 dead and 6 wounded, police say

Gunfire rang out at about 8:30 p.m. Friday inside the store, which sells Halloween costumes and decor, at the Solano Town Center in Fairfield, the city police department said Saturday in a statement on Facebook.

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The shooting “stemmed from a targeted incident involving one suspect,” police said.

No arrests have been made. Authorities said they were reviewing video and other evidence “to identify the individual responsible for this heinous act of violence.”

Three of the wounded were in critical condition, police said, adding that it was still an active crime scene and detectives were interviewing witnesses.

The department said no additional information would be released at this time.

“We recognize the concern and uncertainty this incident has created throughout our community, particularly with the many Halloween events and celebrations planned for today,” the department said. “We understand that an incident of this nature is frightening and deeply unsettling. We encourage everyone to remain vigilant, look out for one another, and report any suspicious activity.”

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{{^usCountry}} Solano Town Center, which has 130 stores and restaurants, remained open but said it was canceling its planned trick-or-treating event scheduled for later in the day “in light of last night's event.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Solano Town Center, which has 130 stores and restaurants, remained open but said it was canceling its planned trick-or-treating event scheduled for later in the day “in light of last night's event.” {{/usCountry}}

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“We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time,” the mall said in a statement.

The FBI’s Sacramento office said in a statement that it was assisting Fairfield police in the investigation.

Fairfield, a city of some 120,000 residents, is about 37 miles southwest of Sacramento and halfway between there and San Francisco.

This story has been updated to correct that Fairfield is southwest of Sacramento, not northeast.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.