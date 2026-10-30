Shooting reported at Riverchase Galleria mall in Hoover, Alabama

A shooting was reported at the food court of Riverchase Galleria mall in Hoover, Alabama, on Friday, October 30, according to local radio reports.
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WVTM 13 reporter Jason Simpson on Facebook shared, "My friend John Talbot tells me from listening that one person may have been shot and the suspect has been taken into custody by Hoover PD."
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Hoover police responded to reports of gunfire at the mall. Scanner traffic indicated that a suspect had been taken into custody by Hoover Police Department. However, authorities had not released further details about the incident at the time of reporting.
Shoppers Share Updates From Inside Riverchase Galleria
People inside the mall also shared updates on social media as news of the shooting spread. Several Facebook users responding to reporter Jason Simpson's post said they were at the shopping centre when the incident happened.
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One shopper, Braylee Powell, wrote, "I’m in the mall right now. Someone got shot. We’re safe at the moment. They said they’ll call an all clear."
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One shopper, Braylee Powell, wrote, "I’m in the mall right now. Someone got shot. We’re safe at the moment. They said they’ll call an all clear."
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Another shopper, Shea Clark, also confirmed hearing about the shooting, writing, "We are here now. There was definitely a shooting."
Hoover police respond to Riverchase Galleria shooting
According to ABC 33/40, Hoover Police Chief Clay Morris confirmed that one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting at Riverchase Galleria's food court.
Morris said police had not released any information about a suspect. ABC 33/40 reported that its team was at the scene as authorities responded to the incident. Further details about what led to the shooting have not been shared.
WBRC reported that Riverchase Galleria was placed on lockdown after the shooting, with police sweeping the mall; Hoover Police said there was no active threat.
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.