Six Flags Over Georgia death: Goliath roller coaster incident prompts evacuation; witnesses describe scene

One person died at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday after reportedly falling from the Goliath roller coaster, according to 11Alive.

One person died at Six Flags Over Georgia on Monday after reportedly falling from the Goliath roller coaster. (UnSplash)

Following the incident, riders who were stranded on the ride were evacuated four at a time. Footage showed park workers helping them out of the cars and onto a nearby staircase.

Six Flags Over Georgia issues statement

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Six Flags Over Georgia expressed its condolences following the incident and said it was supporting those affected.

"We are deeply saddened by the guest incident at our park today. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest’s family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected," the park said in a statement to 11Alive.

"The park team and local authorities responded immediately, and we are cooperating fully with local authorities as they complete their investigation. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will not be sharing additional details at this time."

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, and the cause has not been established.

Witness reports

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{{^usCountry}} Several park visitors took to social media to share what they saw. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several park visitors took to social media to share what they saw. {{/usCountry}}

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One person wrote on Facebook, "I’m currently at the park. The entire park has been emergency evacuated. There are police, ambulances, etc, present. They were threatening for security to escort anyone out who was trying to take pics. Everyone here is saying someone fell out near the end of the cycle. I can’t confirm or deny that, but I’m praying that isn’t the case. Whatever it is they are taking it VERY seriously."

Another visitor added, "We were at the park in the Gotham city area, pretty close to the apex of the coaster. Cannot verify the death, but an employee told us that someone fell off and some other park guests said they heard that there was a fatality."

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A third witness reported, "I’m currently at SFOG and was heading to Goliath and noticed a train stoped on the lift hill. Security came running to the area, there was screaming and whistles blowing, and they cleared the area under the lift hill."

Another wrote, "I was next in line to get on Goliath. Someone did in fact fall out. The train pulled into the station, all the riders were distressed, and a man who was sitting next to the seat that failed was screaming that whoever was sitting next to him fell out. The seats restrain was completely unlatched and unlocked with no one in the seat. Very sad and surreal to see a train return with the seat up and unlocked while people are crying and yelling to get off."