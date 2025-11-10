Slack down? App not working, users unable to send and receive messages amid outage

Slack is reportedly down for thousands of users across the United States. According to outage tracker DownDetector, the disruption began around 1:15 p.m. EDT on Monday. Many users say they are unable to send or receive messages, with some reporting that the app is completely unresponsive. By 1:30 p.m., DownDetector had logged more than 15,000 outage reports. Slack down(UnSplash)

Several users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration.

One person wrote, "Decided to send an announcement to 6000+ people in a Slack channel at the exact moment that Slack decided to go down. Ah the joys of technology."

Another user wrote, "Slack down? Monday before holiday just got that much quieter."

A third person commented, "Slack outage?? in the middle of a super busy monday of course."

Another user expressed, “Slack is really out here slacking at the worst possible time.”