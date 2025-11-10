Search
Tue, Nov 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Slack down? App not working, users unable to send and receive messages amid outage

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Nov 11, 2025 12:16 am IST

According to outage tracker DownDetector, the disruption began around 1:15 p.m. EDT on Monday.

Slack is reportedly down for thousands of users across the United States. According to outage tracker DownDetector, the disruption began around 1:15 p.m. EDT on Monday. Many users say they are unable to send or receive messages, with some reporting that the app is completely unresponsive. By 1:30 p.m., DownDetector had logged more than 15,000 outage reports.

Slack down(UnSplash)
Slack down(UnSplash)

Several users also took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their frustration.

One person wrote, "Decided to send an announcement to 6000+ people in a Slack channel at the exact moment that Slack decided to go down. Ah the joys of technology."

Another user wrote, "Slack down? Monday before holiday just got that much quieter."

A third person commented, "Slack outage?? in the middle of a super busy monday of course."

Another user expressed, “Slack is really out here slacking at the worst possible time.”

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Slack down? App not working, users unable to send and receive messages amid outage
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On